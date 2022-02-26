Elephant Rumblings: Little lockout movement after a week of negotiations

It’s the weekend, Athletics Nation!

There were meetings every day this past week between MLB and MLBPA, including multiple meetings yesterday. What progress have we gotten from all the offers and counter-offers passed back and forth in the last five days? Not a ton, but more may be coming.

As reported at The Athletic by Evan Drellich, at least one area of negotiation seemed to be close to resolved, as both sides are nearing a consensus on the draft lottery. While they haven’t completely met in the middle after multiple meetings and offers made, reports state that talks are close with just a few areas to level out. Rob Manfred even made his way to the Spring Training complex where talks are happening, and met with MLBPA’s Tony Clark.

While this isn’t necessarily a bombshell when it comes to the lockout, it does show that some ground is being broken in discussions. Considering the incremental steps taken with each prior day’s meetings, this is the kind of headway that’s good to see. Though with Monday’s deadline almost here, there will need to be a furious pace set to get everything hashed out.

With no resolution today, the league has cancelled the Spring Training games for March 5-7. Meaning that if a deal is reached by end of day Monday, the earliest we would be able to see preseason play is ten days from now.

As the lockout has been so belaboured, it’s hard to have optimism for next week. Negotiations are set to continue though the weekend, so we should have a good idea of the state of affairs as the deadline rolls in.

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

A look into some of the revenue of an MLB team

Do not believe the lie that baseball teams are not extremely profitable ventures. They are. And the financials of the Atlanta Braves, as @EricFisherSBG noted, illustrate that. A $104 million profit in 2021. A $6 million-per-game revenue stream. As a business, baseball is superb. pic.twitter.com/OXlMCdOKNn — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 25, 2022

A little bit more on the Braves financials

As the only MLB team that must open its books, the Atlanta Braves' financial info is eye-opening.



Last season, despite some attendance restrictions, the Braves reported $568 million in revenue and $104 million in profit.



MLB teams are making huge money.https://t.co/ZropDW08zn — Aaron Gleeman (@AaronGleeman) February 25, 2022

Remember baseball highlights? Have one from college ball

PFP king Blake Money pic.twitter.com/YDKa85JlGx — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) February 26, 2022

As we near the end of Black History Month, remember how prolific Vida Blue was in the green and gold.