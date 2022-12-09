 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Sean Murphy still an Athletic for now

MLB news roundup

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

There has been a flurry of activity at Winter Meetings in San Diego this week, and the A’s have made several moves. AN’s Connor Ashford deserves kudos for stepping up to the beat this week so you can catch up on a lot of the A’s transactions and other developments right here.

However, the most highly anticipated transaction of all has yet to materialize. I’m referring to the fact that as of Friday morning, the A’s coveted star catcher Sean Murphy is still an Oakland Athletic.

Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors compiled the latest scuttlebutt surrounding Murphy, noting that one of Murph’s most prominent suitors, the St. Louis Cardinals, balked at the sky-high asking price for the A’s most valuable property and wound up signing Willson Contreras instead.

This is a promising development as far as I’m concerned. I’m heartened to hear that A’s general manager David Forst made clear this week that the price of one Sean Murphy will be an abundance of high quality talent that is or will be ready for The Show in 2023.

There are still a number of other teams around the league that have been checking in on Murph, and Spring Training is still months away. There will undoubtedly be more trade talks surrounding Murphy, and I still think more likely than not he will indeed be dealt during the offseason.

Regardless of the outcome, I hope the A’s front office maintains the premium price tag. If teams around the league aren’t willing to pony up and we end up getting another season—or even half a season—from of one of baseball’s best behind the dish, I won’t be sad at all. How about you?

