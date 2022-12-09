Elephant Rumblings: Sean Murphy still an Athletic for now

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

There has been a flurry of activity at Winter Meetings in San Diego this week, and the A’s have made several moves. AN’s Connor Ashford deserves kudos for stepping up to the beat this week so you can catch up on a lot of the A’s transactions and other developments right here.

However, the most highly anticipated transaction of all has yet to materialize. I’m referring to the fact that as of Friday morning, the A’s coveted star catcher Sean Murphy is still an Oakland Athletic.

Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors compiled the latest scuttlebutt surrounding Murphy, noting that one of Murph’s most prominent suitors, the St. Louis Cardinals, balked at the sky-high asking price for the A’s most valuable property and wound up signing Willson Contreras instead.

The A's reportedly wanted IF-OF Brendan Donovan, OF Lars Nootbaar & pitcher Gordon Graceffo from St. Louis for Sean Murphy, per @dgoold. The Cards signed Willson Contreras instead. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 8, 2022

This is a promising development as far as I’m concerned. I’m heartened to hear that A’s general manager David Forst made clear this week that the price of one Sean Murphy will be an abundance of high quality talent that is or will be ready for The Show in 2023.

There are still a number of other teams around the league that have been checking in on Murph, and Spring Training is still months away. There will undoubtedly be more trade talks surrounding Murphy, and I still think more likely than not he will indeed be dealt during the offseason.

Regardless of the outcome, I hope the A’s front office maintains the premium price tag. If teams around the league aren’t willing to pony up and we end up getting another season—or even half a season—from of one of baseball’s best behind the dish, I won’t be sad at all. How about you?

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Sean is #1 in my book.

Top 10 catchers going into the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/nTjoi38lzo — MLB Nerds (@MLBNerds) December 8, 2022

Roster moves.

1B Ryan Noda taken in Rule-5 draft/added to A’s roster, RHP Joelvis Del Rosario taken in MiLB Rule-5 draft/assigned to LV, RHP Chad Smith acquired from COL for RHP Jeff Criswell, IFs Aledmys Diaz & Jace Peterson reportedly signed but nothing official yet…https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 8, 2022

@AthleticsFarm musings on the A’s potential 2023 pitching lineup.

With A's apparently wanting to move Puk to the rotation, the pitching staff currently looks like...

Rotation: Irvin, Blackburn, Kaprielian (if healthy), Sears, Puk

Bullpen: Acevedo, Jimenez, Jackson, Cyr, Payamps, Smith, Moll, Snead

AAA: Waldichuk, Martinez, Oller, Logue, Harris — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 8, 2022

Machin knocked a peg down the depth chart.

With the A's reported signing of Jace Peterson & Aledmys Diaz, there's virtually no chance Vimael Machin opens the season on the A's roster. He still has options left though, so he could end up back at Triple-A Vegas. Lots of AAAA infielders currently on the A's 40-man roster. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 8, 2022

Some A’s MiLB web gems.

Midland's Brett Harris @Brett25harris, Lansing's Austin Beck @austinbeck222 & Vegas's Kevin Smith @KJS_4 with some gems - not too sure about that fourth one... https://t.co/8TrGGS6VpH — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 8, 2022

Adrián Martínez might pitch for our neighbors to the south in the WBC.

A’s RHP Adrián Martínez is on the World Baseball Classic preliminary roster for Mexico — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) December 8, 2022

You deserve to be managing for a club that invests in success, Bob. Go get ‘em next year!