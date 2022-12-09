Elephant Rumblings: Sean Murphy still an Athletic for now

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!
There has been a flurry of activity at Winter Meetings in San Diego this week, and the A’s have made several moves. AN’s Connor Ashford deserves kudos for stepping up to the beat this week so you can catch up on a lot of the A’s transactions and other developments right here.
However, the most highly anticipated transaction of all has yet to materialize. I’m referring to the fact that as of Friday morning, the A’s coveted star catcher Sean Murphy is still an Oakland Athletic.
Steve Adams at MLB Trade Rumors compiled the latest scuttlebutt surrounding Murphy, noting that one of Murph’s most prominent suitors, the St. Louis Cardinals, balked at the sky-high asking price for the A’s most valuable property and wound up signing Willson Contreras instead.
The A's reportedly wanted IF-OF Brendan Donovan, OF Lars Nootbaar & pitcher Gordon Graceffo from St. Louis for Sean Murphy, per @dgoold. The Cards signed Willson Contreras instead.— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 8, 2022
This is a promising development as far as I’m concerned. I’m heartened to hear that A’s general manager David Forst made clear this week that the price of one Sean Murphy will be an abundance of high quality talent that is or will be ready for The Show in 2023.
There are still a number of other teams around the league that have been checking in on Murph, and Spring Training is still months away. There will undoubtedly be more trade talks surrounding Murphy, and I still think more likely than not he will indeed be dealt during the offseason.
Regardless of the outcome, I hope the A’s front office maintains the premium price tag. If teams around the league aren’t willing to pony up and we end up getting another season—or even half a season—from of one of baseball’s best behind the dish, I won’t be sad at all. How about you?
A’s Coverage:
- Ashford: Rule 5 Draft: A’s select Ryan Noda
- Ashford: A’s sign Aledmys Diaz
- Ashford: A’s awarded 6th overall pick in MLB Draft
- Ashford: A’s sign Jace Peterson
- Adams: Latest On Sean Murphy
- Martin: What A’s reportedly asked Cardinals for in Murphy trade talks
- Lockard: A’s focus on additions to the major-league roster during the Winter Meetings ($)
- Razo: A’s select Ryan Noda, Joelvis Del Rosario in Rule 5 Draft
MLB News & Interest:
- Stark: At 2022 MLB Winter Meetings, it’s just like ‘old’ times for big-budget free agents ($)
- Goold: Big catch: Cardinals’ record offer lures former Cub Willson Contreras to new home
- Torres: Rule 5 draft overview: What to know about Thad Ward, Ryan Noda and the top picks ($)
- Groke: The highs, lows and superstitions driving the inaugural MLB Draft lottery ($)
- McDonald: Mets Sign Justin Verlander
- McDonald: Phillies Sign Trea Turner To 11-Year Contract
- Adams: Yankees, Aaron Judge Agree To Nine-Year Deal
- Rosenthal: Xander Bogaerts deal is odd but understandable for the Padres ($)
- Franco: Red Sox To Sign Masataka Yoshida To Five-Year Deal
- Adams: Marlins, Austin Allen Agree To Minor League Deal
- Today in Baseball History
Best of Twitter:
Sean is #1 in my book.
Top 10 catchers going into the 2023 season. pic.twitter.com/nTjoi38lzo— MLB Nerds (@MLBNerds) December 8, 2022
Roster moves.
1B Ryan Noda taken in Rule-5 draft/added to A’s roster, RHP Joelvis Del Rosario taken in MiLB Rule-5 draft/assigned to LV, RHP Chad Smith acquired from COL for RHP Jeff Criswell, IFs Aledmys Diaz & Jace Peterson reportedly signed but nothing official yet…https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 8, 2022
@AthleticsFarm musings on the A’s potential 2023 pitching lineup.
With A's apparently wanting to move Puk to the rotation, the pitching staff currently looks like...— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 8, 2022
Rotation: Irvin, Blackburn, Kaprielian (if healthy), Sears, Puk
Bullpen: Acevedo, Jimenez, Jackson, Cyr, Payamps, Smith, Moll, Snead
AAA: Waldichuk, Martinez, Oller, Logue, Harris
Machin knocked a peg down the depth chart.
With the A's reported signing of Jace Peterson & Aledmys Diaz, there's virtually no chance Vimael Machin opens the season on the A's roster. He still has options left though, so he could end up back at Triple-A Vegas. Lots of AAAA infielders currently on the A's 40-man roster.— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 8, 2022
Some A’s MiLB web gems.
Midland's Brett Harris @Brett25harris, Lansing's Austin Beck @austinbeck222 & Vegas's Kevin Smith @KJS_4 with some gems - not too sure about that fourth one... https://t.co/8TrGGS6VpH— Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 8, 2022
Adrián Martínez might pitch for our neighbors to the south in the WBC.
A’s RHP Adrián Martínez is on the World Baseball Classic preliminary roster for Mexico— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) December 8, 2022
You deserve to be managing for a club that invests in success, Bob. Go get ‘em next year!
Live look at Bob Melvin with some more new pieces for the Padres lineup. pic.twitter.com/2vX0yMMiDb— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) December 8, 2022
Loading comments...