Elephant Rumblings: Puk may return to rotation

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
Seattle Mariners v Oakland Athletics Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The din of Sean Murphy trade chatter is deafening at this point—so much so that I’m inclined to simply accept that Murph will be traded before spring, and quite possibly much sooner. Over the weekend, Nico discussed some intriguing potential returns for the A’s most valuable trade chip.

Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle also examined some trade possibilities in looking forward to this week’s Winter Meetings. Kawahara also considered the A’s numerous roster gaps to fill and potential free agent pursuits.

One tidbit from the Chronicle piece that really piqued my interest came from A’s general manager David Forst, who stated that top starting pitcher prospect turned reliever A.J. Puk will be training to vie for a return to the rotation in Spring Training.

“Frankly, he put in a lot of work, he got through a season healthy — which is something we’d asked him to do — and we felt like he deserved the opportunity.”

Soon we’ll find out exactly what this Big Week has in store for the A’s. Let the deals begin. And let’s hope Lady Luck smiles upon us when tomorrow’s draft lottery determines who gets the top picks!

