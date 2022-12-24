Twas The Night Before Christmas

and all through the blog

not a creature was stirring

(except for the frog)

As the Yanks got their Judge back

Rodon shaved his face

While the Mets signed great players

the A’s added Jace

The spree was Aledmys

and then Trevor May

Now perhaps Drew Rucinski

will help save the day

On Fisher! On Kaval!

On Forst! (The new Beane)

Has ever such lame

parsimony been seen?

A haul for Sean Murphy!

We’ve nothing to worry!

Unless all our hopes are

some guy named Esteury

But Muller! And Sears!

Waldichuk and Kaprielian!

And an offense so bad

it’s downright Machiavellian

But perhaps Oakland’s fortunes

reversed by the Gelof

A young stud emerging

to offset the selloff

On Soderstrom! On Diaz!

(The one who can hit)

Perhaps soon this poor offense

won’t just look like sh— crap

Oh let Butler and Clarke

be those two stars on deck

we were once thinking might be

Lazaro and Beck

And remember there’s talent

in Pache and Smith

for whom competent hitting

is so far a myth

But there’s little Nick Allen

a shortstop gold glover!

If only around, say,

.250 he’d hover

No shifting! Seth Brown

could hit .294!

If they’d just ban the changeup

he’d hit even more

On Dany! Domingo!

On Jackson and Moll!

At the hands of our

journeyman bullpen you’ll stall

Cole Irvin! Our ace!

You’ll get tired of winning!

(Assuming he doesn’t

get shelled the 1st inning)

And Blackburn! Our All-Star

if owies don’t linger

How bad can it be

if it’s just one damn finger?

The same one I use

to salute the draft lottery

We so need a ballpark

that’s more “by the water”-y

Don’t worry! It’s happening!

The project’s alive!

With a ballpark to open in

3005

Don’t fret about now, though

we still have a dowry

that might let us sign

the fresh corpse of Jed Lowrie

But hey, they’re the A’s

and we’ll love them no matter

We bleed green and gold

and we’re mad as a hatter

Plus remember off-seasons

can always be worse

But enough about Carlos Correa

(Too terse?)

So let’s wait for spring training

then pray for a miracle

And remember bad baseball

is still downright lyrical

Go A’s! Now go try

not to miss your next flight

Or stay home with your loved ones —

and to all a good night

Disclaimer: All the characters in this poem are fictional. Any resemblance between John Fisher and a steaming pile of dung is purely coincidental

Merry Chriskwanzukah everybody! And Pedro Feliz Navidad to all!