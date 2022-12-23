 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Elephant Rumblings: A’s designate Zach Logue for assignment

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

MLB: Oakland Athletics at Washington Nationals Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s pitching depth has reached a spillover point. As of Thursday, there are 21 pitchers on the 40-man roster and eight starters on the depth chart—and if you squint hard enough, you might see a legit number three in that rotation depth chart chock full of fours, fives, and sixes. But hopefully a few of the A’s new pitching prospects will develop into something special.

Connor Ashford dished the deets on the A’s latest signing of starter Drew Rucinski, so you can catch up on that development right here at AN. To make room for Rucinski, the A’s also designated starter Zach Logue for assignment. Per Darragh McDonald at MLB Trade Rumors, the A’s have until December 28 to trade the 26-year-old righty or pass him through waivers.

Logue was part of the A’s “haul” from the Blue Jays for Matt Chapman last offseason. He’d shown promise in the minors, but posted a 6.79 ERA in 14 appearances with the A’s, then fared even worse—with an ERA of 8.12—in Triple-A with the Aviators.

  • Logue, MLB 2022: 6.79 ERA, 57 IP, 42 K, 20 BB, 20 HR, 5.76 FIP, 5.32 xFIP

Soon we’ll find out if the A’s can pull anything in trade for Logue, if another team claims him off waivers, or if he clears waivers and stays in the Athletics organization. My gut tells me it is not a matter of extreme consequence, but I’d have said the same of Paul Blackburn not too long ago—such is the unpredictable beauty of baseball.

Have a magical holiday, AN.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Roster moves.

HBD Scott Emerson!

Perspectives.

Kudos to a true Community Champion.

I wish I got more gigs like this!

Mets outspending nearest rivals by nearly 100 percent.

More From Athletics Nation

Loading comments...