Elephant Rumblings: Trevor May a happy match with A’s

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s signed free agent reliever Trevor May last Friday, and the Mets’ former right hander seems happy to be heading to Oakland.

Per Angelina Martin at NBC Sports Bay Area, May stated via Zoom that at least a dozen teams checked in on him before he ultimately agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the A’s.

As it turns out, May has a soft spot for Oakland, which factored into his decision to sign with the A’s. May made his MLB debut at the Coliseum, his dad is an A’s fan, and he’s a big fan of the hyphy movement, a rap subgenre native to the Bay Area.

All in all, May has a big personality and seems like a great guy to have in the clubhouse. He mentioned that former teammates Mark Canha and Chris Bassitt spoke highly to him of the Athletics’ organizational culture—I assume they were talking primarily about the players, coaches, and fans in this instance.

May has a lifetime 4.35 ERA in six seasons with the Twins and the Mets, and he sees joining the rebuilding A’s as a great opportunity to bounce back from a tough 2022 season in New York, where he lost three months to a triceps injury and posted an ERA of 5.04 in just 25 innings pitched.

It’s worth noting that advanced metrics suggest May has suffered from bad luck and tough conditions through his career. His xERA (3.64), FIP (3.87), and xFIP (3.75) were all more than a full run lower than his ERA in 2022; his career fielder independent numbers are substantially below his ERA, as well. May appears to be strong in the swing-and-miss department, too: his career MLB K/9 is a very respectable 10.70.

Athletics Nation welcomes Trevor May to Oakland! Here’s to a hyphy 2023!

