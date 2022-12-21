Elephant Rumblings: Trevor May a happy match with A’s

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s signed free agent reliever Trevor May last Friday, and the Mets’ former right hander seems happy to be heading to Oakland.

Per Angelina Martin at NBC Sports Bay Area, May stated via Zoom that at least a dozen teams checked in on him before he ultimately agreed to a one-year, $7 million contract with the A’s.

How awesome is this.



(Also: first pro athlete to use their own professional mic/headphones on a media interview? I love it!) https://t.co/KvaQHEa6o4 — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) December 19, 2022

As it turns out, May has a soft spot for Oakland, which factored into his decision to sign with the A’s. May made his MLB debut at the Coliseum, his dad is an A’s fan, and he’s a big fan of the hyphy movement, a rap subgenre native to the Bay Area.

*Tell Me When to Go by E-40 slowly escalates in volume*



Sup. pic.twitter.com/uQIIcyGdKA — Trevor May (Not Parody) (@IamTrevorMay) December 16, 2022

All in all, May has a big personality and seems like a great guy to have in the clubhouse. He mentioned that former teammates Mark Canha and Chris Bassitt spoke highly to him of the Athletics’ organizational culture—I assume they were talking primarily about the players, coaches, and fans in this instance.

May has a lifetime 4.35 ERA in six seasons with the Twins and the Mets, and he sees joining the rebuilding A’s as a great opportunity to bounce back from a tough 2022 season in New York, where he lost three months to a triceps injury and posted an ERA of 5.04 in just 25 innings pitched.

It’s worth noting that advanced metrics suggest May has suffered from bad luck and tough conditions through his career. His xERA (3.64), FIP (3.87), and xFIP (3.75) were all more than a full run lower than his ERA in 2022; his career fielder independent numbers are substantially below his ERA, as well. May appears to be strong in the swing-and-miss department, too: his career MLB K/9 is a very respectable 10.70.

Athletics Nation welcomes Trevor May to Oakland! Here’s to a hyphy 2023!

Roster moves.

The A's also officially announced their previously reported MiLB FA signings: LHPs Jake Fishman and Garrett Williams, RHPs Rico Garcia and Jasseel De La Cruz, C Yohel Pozo, 1B/DH Kevin Cron, IF Pablo Reyes, UT Tyler Wade and OF Trent Brooks. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) December 20, 2022

Vimael Machín elects free agency.

In addition, Vimael Machín cleared waivers and elected free agency. Cody Thomas cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) December 20, 2022

Non-roster Spring Training invitees.

The A's today announced 24 non-roster invitees to Spring Training. The A’s also announced that Vimael Machín has elected free agency in lieu of an outright assignment and former A’s catcher Ramon Hernandez has been hired as the A’s Major League Staff Assistant/Interpreter pic.twitter.com/YGGXnU3V9h — Oakland A's Communications (@AthleticsPR) December 20, 2022

New coaching addition.

The A’s are adding Ramón Hernández to the major-league coaching staff as a staff assistant and interpreter. I think he will have some wise advice on bunting too. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) December 20, 2022

Hard-throwing Charles to the birds.

RHP Wandisson Charles has signed a minor league deal with the Orioles. He became a minor league free agent after giving up 47 ER in 37 IP for Double-A Midland @RockHounds in 2022. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 20, 2022

Hendriks on the move?

The Mets are among teams showing interest in White Sox star closer Liam Hendriks, Would be quite a pen tandem with Diaz. But many like him, including White Sox. @mikemayer22 on it — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 20, 2022

A beloved regular passes on.

We are a family in Oakland. This hurts. Jon was as excited for EVERY game as if it were Opening Day. There are people who wake up & just wanna make people happy & smile & John knocked it outta the park EVERY DAY! My heart is with your GF & family. I’m gonna miss you Jonny babe. https://t.co/1CgDVWcOFh — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) December 20, 2022

A bit off topic but it’s giving me all the feels.