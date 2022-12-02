Elephant Rumblings: Draft Lottery coming next week

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!
Winter Meetings commence next week in San Diego, and I’m crossing my fingers that the A’s will get lucky in the first MLB Draft Lottery, which takes place on Tuesday. Martin Gallegos at MLB.com summarized the lottery procedures, each team’s odds of winning the top pick, and some top prospects who might be taken early by the lucky winners.
Prior to the latest Collective Bargaining Agreement, draft picks were assigned to teams in order from those with the least to those with the most wins during the regular season. Under the new CBA, picks are assigned according to the new lottery system as a disincentive for teams to tank. But wins and losses will remain a significant determinant of the draft order.
Under the old system, the A’s would receive the second pick. Now, they will have a 16.5% chance of scoring the top pick and a 15.6% chance at the second pick, according to Tankathon. This means that the new system will more likely than not prove disadvantageous to the A’s draft position relative to the old system—but it also leaves an opening for the A’s to get their first number one pick since 1965.
Jonathan Mayo at MLB.com took a stab at predicting the top three picks, and put forward outfielder Dylan Crews of Louisiana State, pitcher Chase Dollander of Tennessee, and outfielder Max Clark from Indiana’s Franklin Community High School, in that order. Tankathon indicates that the A’s have a 46.6% chance at a top three pick and a 71.4% chance at a top five pick. The worst case scenario (2.8% odds) is an eighth pick.
So how do you like our chances, AN? And who should the A’s be Gunnar-ing for? Type your thoughts into the comment form below!
Best of Twitter:
Anyone? Bueller?
Honest question: how many times has an MLB team had literally zero dollars under contract for payroll going into a new season, as the A's do right now? pic.twitter.com/5sqSJtgQCO— OaklandStadiumWatch (@OakStadiumWatch) November 30, 2022
This legend pitched about four million innings...RIP Gaylord Perry.
RIP Gaylord Perry - Here he is talking about how in '64, #SFGiants manager Alvin Dark said that there'd be a man on the Moon before he hit a HR. In '69, just a 1/2 hr. after Apollo 11 landed on the Moon, Perry hit his first HR! #MLB #Baseball #Legend pic.twitter.com/cvbJmGj7cj— Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) December 1, 2022
Ken Korach is an NSMA Sportscaster finalist!
CALIFORNIA SPORTSCASTER FINALISTS— NSMA Sports Media (@NSMASportsMedia) November 30, 2022
Duane Kuiper (not on Twitter)@Joe_Davis@KenKorachRadio@krukow_mike@warriorsvox pic.twitter.com/DgVuO2qx3n
Lots of love for the Chronicle on the print side.
CALIFORNIA SPORTSWRITER FINALISTS@annkillion@BillShaikin@Con_Chron@JourdanRodrigue@LawMurrayTheNU@susanslusser@timkawakami pic.twitter.com/aoAHMCah7N— NSMA Sports Media (@NSMASportsMedia) November 30, 2022
Barreto gets a new contract...
Franklin Barreto signs minors deal with Nats— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 1, 2022
...and a solid vote of confidence.
There are players whose talent you never stop believing in and Franklin Barreto is that guy for me.— Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) December 1, 2022
I wonder if I’d notice.
Throwback to 2017 when this ad was painted on a building in Oakland, and someone bought yellow paint and changed the R to a P: Pooted in Oakland. Heh. Amazing work. pic.twitter.com/3bfeHoTlLD— Hal the Hot Dog Guy (@AsHotDog) December 1, 2022
