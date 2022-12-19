Elephant Rumblings: Big paydays for ex-A’s starters

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The tumult set off by the Sean Murphy trade seems to be subsiding a bit, and there hasn’t been a lot of A’s news since last week’s signing of free agent Trevor May.

Meanwhile, other free agents continue to be taken off the board by teams around the league, including our old friend Chris Bassitt, who scooped up a pretty sweet payday—more than twice that of ex-teammate Sean Manaea, who will also be playing for his third team in as many years. Mind you, I’m not suggesting $25 million is anything I’d sneeze at.

Bassitt had a solid 2022 season with the Mets, pitching a career-high 181⅔ innings with a 3.66 FIP. His reward will be $63 million from the Toronto Blue Jays over the next three years.

Manaea, on the other hand, demonstrates why the A’s emphasis on starting pitching prospects might not be such a bad rebuild strategy. He recorded a career-worst 4.53 FIP with the Padres last season, but the Giants signed him to a two year, $25 million contract anyway. Eno Sarris offered some thoughts on how Manaea might get his groove back in 2023.

Overall, Manaea has slightly below-average stuff & slightly above-average command, fastball is slightly below average. But his secondaries flashed last season: in July, his change had most drop of the season, later in the season, slider most velo. Could nail those two down in SF. — Eno Sarris (@enosarris) December 12, 2022

Presumably, the A’s front office has more moves to make this offseason, but for the moment I can only blindly speculate as to what may happen next. If you happen to be privy to some trade chatter that has eluded me, by all means dish it up below! I’m up for a holiday surprise.

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Roster moves.

A'S MOVES: A’s sign RHP Trevor May as FA, OF Cody Thomas DFA’d, IFs Vimael Machin & Ernie Clement clear waivers/sent to LV, LHP Garrett Williams/RHP Deolis Guerra/C Yohel Pozo signed to minor league deals/sent to LV, IF Yonny Hernandez to Dodgers for cash…https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 17, 2022

Good outing for Luis Medina last Friday.

Three scoreless frames for No. 14 @Athletics prospect Luis Medina with the @TorosdelEste.



He lowered his @LIDOMRD ERA to 2.57 in 28 innings. pic.twitter.com/bMHZYTwnJ6 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) December 17, 2022

A second farewell in as many years for CBass.

My family and I would like to thank the entire @Mets organization for 2022. It was an amazing year filled with friendships we will cherish for the rest of our lives. We fell short of what we wanted, but I am beyond proud of what we accomplished. Wish y’all nothing but the best!! pic.twitter.com/QCRmH1pGo9 — Chris Bassitt (@C_Bass419) December 18, 2022

Easy to be overlooked on a team with so many legends.

Underrated player of the day: Stirrup-clad Joe Rudi helped the #Oakland @Athletics to a World Series three-peat (1972-1974), twice finished AL MVP runner-up, and was a 3X AS & 3X GG LF. His @sabr bio https://t.co/QH9E55pRie pic.twitter.com/BA6jCdk8D2 — SABR BioProject (@SABRbioproject) December 18, 2022

The Hal set.