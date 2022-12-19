 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Big paydays for ex-A’s starters

DanielTatomer
Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

The tumult set off by the Sean Murphy trade seems to be subsiding a bit, and there hasn’t been a lot of A’s news since last week’s signing of free agent Trevor May.

Meanwhile, other free agents continue to be taken off the board by teams around the league, including our old friend Chris Bassitt, who scooped up a pretty sweet payday—more than twice that of ex-teammate Sean Manaea, who will also be playing for his third team in as many years. Mind you, I’m not suggesting $25 million is anything I’d sneeze at.

Bassitt had a solid 2022 season with the Mets, pitching a career-high 181⅔ innings with a 3.66 FIP. His reward will be $63 million from the Toronto Blue Jays over the next three years.

Manaea, on the other hand, demonstrates why the A’s emphasis on starting pitching prospects might not be such a bad rebuild strategy. He recorded a career-worst 4.53 FIP with the Padres last season, but the Giants signed him to a two year, $25 million contract anyway. Eno Sarris offered some thoughts on how Manaea might get his groove back in 2023.

Presumably, the A’s front office has more moves to make this offseason, but for the moment I can only blindly speculate as to what may happen next. If you happen to be privy to some trade chatter that has eluded me, by all means dish it up below! I’m up for a holiday surprise.

