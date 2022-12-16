A’s sign Trevor May

The Oakland A’s have signed free agent right hander Trevor May to a one-year deal for $7MM, making him the highest-paid player on the roster for the coming season.

May is a veteran of 8 major league seasons, mainly with the Minnesota Twins before spending a couple years with the Mets. While he was a starter coming up through the minors, he’s settled into a bullpen role in the majors and done well there. Last season in Queens was marred by a triceps injury that clearly affected his work on the mound. He pitched only 25 innings to a 5.04 ERA, so he’s looking to rebound and hit the market again next winter.

Oakland will be hoping for that, too, and if May does succeed, he seems like an obvious trade piece come the trade deadline. He instantly becomes the most experienced arm in the ‘pen and with the bullpen in flux, expect him to be given plenty of opportunities in high-leverage situations, maybe even closing chances.

To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Cody Thomas was designated for assignment. Thomas came over from the Dodgers in the Adam Kolarek trade, and while there was hope he would develop into a power bat in an outfield corner, his entire 2022 season was lost due to an Achilles injury. He’s not far removed from a strong showing in Triple-A, though, so the A’s might try to bring him back on a minor league deal.