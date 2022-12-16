 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: A’s flip Yonny Hernandez for cash considerations

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

It’s easy come, easy go for Yonny Hernandez. The A’s claimed the 25-year-old infielder off waivers from the Arizona Diamondbacks last month, only to designate him for assignment after signing Jace Peterson and Aledmys Díaz last week. The Los Angeles Dodgers, seemingly keen to shore up some recently depleted position player depth, acquired Hernandez from the A’s yesterday for cash considerations.

Hernandez doesn’t have a lot to show yet in 194 MLB plate appearances, through which he has slashed .198/.293/.228. But his walk and strikeout rates are above average, and Darragh McDonald at MLB Trade Rumors noted yesterday that Hernandez is a versatile infield and outfield defender. These attributes apparently got the Dodgers’ attention.

On one hand, this claim-and-flip is pure gravy for the A’s, who have generated some as yet undisclosed sum out of nothing from the deals. On the other hand, when a perennial World Series contender places value in a player, one has to wonder if the Dodgers are seeing something in Hernandez that is eluding other organizations’ scouting operations. The Dodgers did recently turn A’s castoff Max Muncy into an All-Star, after all.

We’ll just have to hope that the A’s scouting proves most prescient and that Hernandez was indeed a good choice to move along to make room for Peterson and Diaz, while unbeknownst to everyone else, Oakland’s newly acquired Esteury Ruiz is destined to become Rickey 2.0 in the next season or so.

