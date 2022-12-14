Elephant Rumblings: Deconstructing the Sean Murphy trade

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Welp, the deal is done. Sean Murphy is now an Atlanta Brave, and the A’s received several players in exchange for Murph and pitcher Joel Payamps in a three-way transaction with the Braves and the Milwaukee Brewers. Per Baseball Trade Values, the A’s gave up a lot more than they got in return, and the general mood about the trade here at AN is somewhere between “fair to middling” and “apoplectic.”

And what of baseball’s intelligentsia? We now have postmortems from both Melissa Lockard and Ken Rosenthal at The Athletic.

Lockard refrains from editorializing on the trade’s merits, but notes that “external reviews ... have not been positive.” Her piece includes statements from general manager David Forst, who conceded that the business cycle-like building up and tearing down of the A’s roster is not the approach he’d prefer, but will continue until the team gets a new ballpark.

Both Lockard and Rosenthal agree that how this trade will eventually pan out for the A’s hinges largely on what kind of player Esteury Ruiz turns out to be. He was one of the A’s trade targets, prized for his athleticism, and the reason the Brewers ultimately had to be involved in the exchange with the Braves after negotiations on Murphy with the St. Louis Cardinals broke down.

Ruiz is a capable defender in the outfield and the infield, but Forst has tagged him primarily as a center fielder, which complicates matters for last season’s splashy prospect, Cristian Pache. This dynamic should make for an interesting Spring Training—as should the A’s considerably deep stack of pitching prospects.

Competition for rotation spots should be fierce this spring among top A’s prospects like Kyle Muller, Ken Waldichuk and J.P. Sears, an apparently healthy and resurgent A.J. Puk, and James Kaprielian, who is fresh off shoulder surgery but will purportedly be ready for action come Spring Training.

Anywho, I know you still have a lot of feelings left to vent about The Sean Murphy Trade. Here’s a fresh thread for you—carry on!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

I’m pretty doggone sad to see Murph go.

Sean's family from Ohio always ordered lots of dogs when they came to town. Glad they won't have to travel as far to see him. Can't help but thinking if Fisher had struck a deal with the city in September we'd be buying right now instead of selling. https://t.co/XNKEn20Pro — Hal the Hot Dog Guy (@AsHotDog) December 13, 2022

The A’s shipped Murph out amidst a flurry of roster moves...

A’S MOVES: IFs Aledmys Diaz & Jace Peterson to A’s, IFs Vimael Machin, Ernie Clement, Yonny Hernandez DFA’d, C Sean Murphy to ATL, RHP Joel Payamps to MIL, LHP Kyle Muller, RHP Freddy Tarnok, OF Esteury Ruiz, C Manny Pina to A’s, RHP Royber Salinas to STK…https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 14, 2022

...and then there were two.

2021 Oakland A's starting lineup



C: Sean Murphy (traded)

1B: Matt Olson (traded)

2B: Josh Harrison (left in FA)

3B: Matt Chapman (traded)

SS: Elvis Andrus (DFA'd)

LF: Starling Marte (left in FA)

CF: Ramón Laureano

RF: Mark Canha (left in FA)

DH/UTIL: Chad Pinder (FA) pic.twitter.com/rwfrhvYMq9 — Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) December 12, 2022

The newbs.

Welcome to the Green and Gold, Kyle, Freddy, Manny, Royber, and Esteury! — Oakland A's (@Athletics) December 12, 2022

Not the most promising comps you could hope for.

Eno with the rap on Ruiz… https://t.co/GSSJi6E5Ix — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 13, 2022

Another minor league signing.

The 25-year-old Pozo would represent the third option on the A's catching depth chart next season. Along with Langeliers & Manny Pina, he also has some MLB experience, slashing .284/.312/.378 in 77 ABs with Texas last season. Anyone remember Christian Bethancourt? https://t.co/aWGIgwlidy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 14, 2022

Pache at a crossroads.

Asked the ramifications of this for Cristian Pache, Forst said: "I think we’ll need to figure that out." He noted Pache will be out of minor-league options and said it will be an "important" spring training for him. https://t.co/fRjebKMCdm — Matt Kawahara (@matthewkawahara) December 12, 2022

Jace happy with his change of scenery.

Newly signed Jace Peterson is excited to be in Oakland. He rates the Coliseum playing surface as one of the best in MLB, loves the football feel of the Coli & views the foul territory as a great opportunity to make plays like Chapman used to. Seems like perfect personality fit. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) December 13, 2022

Starters galore.

A's current 40-man starting pitching options who are likely to make up the MLB & AAA starting rotations in 2023:

Cole Irvin

Paul Blackburn

James Kaprielian

A.J. Puk

Kyle Muller

JP Sears

Ken Waldichuk

Freddy Tarnok

Adrian Martinez

Adam Oller

Zach Logue

Hogan Harris

Luis Medina — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 13, 2022

New acquisitions in the top 30 (with a bullet).

When it comes to the young players the A's got in the Murphy deal, MLB Pipeline currently ranks LHP Kyle Muller as the A's #5 prospect, OF Esteury Ruiz at #6, RHP Freddy Tarnok at #11 & RHP Royber Salinas at #26. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) December 13, 2022

皆さん、頑張ってください

On a more random A's note... So far it's 4 former players to be in Japan for 2023



Matt Davidson (Hiroshima Carp)

Sheldon Neuse (Hanshin Tigers)

Frank Schwindel (Orix Buffaloes)

JB Wendelken (Yokohama Baystars)



Raul Alcantara is also returning to KBO. https://t.co/aJVBh1U3sN — Graveyard Baseball (@GraveyardBall) December 13, 2022

RIP Curt Simmons.