Elephant Rumblings: MLB awards finalists announced

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

MLB announced finalists for the 2022 Rookie of the Year, Manager of the Year, Cy Young, and MVP awards yesterday. David Adler at MLB posted a breakdown of the nominees. Winners will be announced next week, starting with the Jackie Robinson Rookie of the Year awards on November 14. I’ll be handicapping the nominees for each category ahead of the announcements, starting with ROY.

Steven Kwan, Julio Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman are the finalists for the American League Rookie of the Year Award pic.twitter.com/pGqXjCATGe — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 7, 2022

AL Rookie of the Year nominees (with selected 2022 stats):

Steven Kwan, LF, Guardians: 638 PA, .298/.373/.400, 6 HR, 19 SB, 9.7 BB%, 9.4 K%, 124 wRC+, -0.7 Def, 4.4 fWAR

638 PA, .298/.373/.400, 6 HR, 19 SB, 9.7 BB%, 9.4 K%, 124 wRC+, -0.7 Def, 4.4 fWAR Julio Rodríguez, CF, Mariners: 560 PA, .284/.345/.509, 28 HR, 25 SB, 7.1 BB%, 25.9 K%, 146 wRC+, -0.5 Def, 5.3 fWAR

560 PA, .284/.345/.509, 28 HR, 25 SB, 7.1 BB%, 25.9 K%, 146 wRC+, -0.5 Def, 5.3 fWAR Adley Rutschman, C, Orioles: 470 PA, .254/.362/.445, 13 HR, 4 SB, 13.8 BB%, 18.3 K%, 133 wRC+, 13.1 Def, 5.3 fWAR

My money is on Rodriguez to take this prize. Rutschman’s elite defense behind the plate and solid batting line make him entirely worthy, and he finished with 5.3 fWAR just as the Mariners’ young outfielder did. But Rodriguez seemed to have a higher profile, he made the All-Star team, and everyone loves dingers—Rodriguez hit more home runs than Kwan and Rutschman combined. Adler also describes Rodriguez as the frontrunner for AL ROY.

Spencer Strider, Brendan Donovan and Michael Harris III have been named finalists for the National League Rookie of the Year Award pic.twitter.com/4SgOvqtepY — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) November 8, 2022

NL Rookie of the Year nominees:

Brendan Donovan, UTIL, Cardinals: 468 PA, .281/.394/.379, 5 HR, 2 SB, 12.8 BB%, 15.0 K%, 129 wRC+, -3.8 Def, 2.7 fWAR

468 PA, .281/.394/.379, 5 HR, 2 SB, 12.8 BB%, 15.0 K%, 129 wRC+, -3.8 Def, 2.7 fWAR Michael Harris II, CF, Braves: 441 PA, .297/.339/.514, 19 HR, 20 SB, 6.2 BB%, 21.7 K%, 136 wRC+, 6.7 Def, 4.8 fWAR

441 PA, .297/.339/.514, 19 HR, 20 SB, 6.2 BB%, 21.7 K%, 136 wRC+, 6.7 Def, 4.8 fWAR Spencer Strider, RHP, Braves: 131⅔ IP, 13.81 K/9, 3.08 BB/9, 7 HR, 2.67 ERA, 1.83 FIP, 2.30 xFIP, 4.9 fWAR

According to Adler, Harris or strider will most likely come away with this one, and they both hold a big WAR edge over Donovan. Harris has more name recognition in my personal bubble, but Strider’s line really impresses me and I will thus predict that he’ll take the NL ROY award. It’s a tough call—do you think I have it right? Tell me about it!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

You’re saying there’s a chance?

The inaugural MLB Draft lottery is set for Dec. 6 during the Winter Meetings in San Diego.



A’s, Nationals and Pirates have the highest chance of landing the first pick at 16.5% each. https://t.co/2yy4eJDLjo — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) November 7, 2022

Ausmus out.

Bobby Crosby would be a terrific pick. https://t.co/s7kjG4czMc — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) November 8, 2022

Hopefully roboumps will be able to call ‘em with this much authority.

Mason Miller is getting the ump hyped to call strikes https://t.co/xmPh48vwsl — Locked On A’s (@LockedOnAs) November 8, 2022

Good one, Hal.

During the baseball season, I handle so many wieners, I have to wear KNEE PADS, good sir. https://t.co/dvnvr889vm — Hal the Hot Dog Guy (@AsHotDog) November 9, 2022

I hope you voted...for Howard Terminal-friendly candidates.

An editorial note from FanGraphs HQ: No new content published today, as we're dark for Election Day. If you haven't already and have the time and ability to do so, please go cast a ballot in your local races; write in Mike Trout if you hate your options. See you tomorrow! — FanGraphs Baseball (@fangraphs) November 8, 2022

The A’s won’t be pursuing the biggest prizes.

Our team put together their predictions for this offseason's top free agents @jack_parodi | @TGDGio | @MattWi77iams pic.twitter.com/l1dMOAG8kj — The Game Day MLB (@TheGameDayMLB) November 7, 2022

Chappy gets the H&H nom.

The embodiment of #HeartAndHustle



Vote @mattchap6 for the Heart & Hustle Award until Nov. 14 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) November 7, 2022

A dramatic finish to the Korean Championship.