Elephant Rumblings: Sean Murphy is 2022 Athletics Nation MVP

Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Today, we cap off AN awards season with the biggest prize. The community has spoken, and as just about any A’s fan should expect, Sean Murphy was the near unanimous pick for A’s 2022 MVP.

In his second full MLB season, Murphy’s fWAR of 5.1 not only led all A’s, it substantially exceeded the combined fWAR of second place Frankie Montas (1.9) and third place Seth Brown (1.8). Montas only logged 104⅔ innings for the A’s, so if the team’s former ace had pitched a full, injury-free season in Oakland, perhaps he’d have crept into this conversation as a viable candidate for the honors.

Beyond the WAR stats, Murphy was nominated for both a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award, making him the only Athletic to garner such recognition this season. He got off to a slow start with the bat this spring, so he couldn’t punch a ticket to the All-Star game even though he proved his worthiness after the break.

Murphy, 2022: .250/.332/.429, 612 PA, 122 wRC+, 18 HR, 10.0% BB, 23.1% Ks

Murphy led all catchers in plate appearances and was second to only J.T. Realmuto in games caught. Those quantities of well-above-average production and top shelf defense at the game’s most grueling position are pure gold.

Murph won a Gold Glove last year but lost out to Jose Trevino this time around. I suspect he’ll be passed over for the Silver Slugger award, too, but I’m crossing my fingers nonetheless ahead of next week’s announcement of the winners.

Athletics Nation congratulates 2022 A’s MVP Sean Murphy! It’s sad to think that we may never see him in green and gold again. If he is traded this offseason, it had better be for a very dear price.

Have a wonderful weekend, AN. Pray for the Phillies to take two in Houston!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Roster moves.

A'S MOVES: RHPs Austin Pruitt, Norge Ruiz & Collin Wiles, LHP Sam Selman & 2B Nate Mondou have been removed from the A’s 40-man roster & outrighted to Las Vegas. 2B-SS Yonny Hernandez has been claimed off waivers from Arizona & added to A's roster… https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) November 4, 2022

Happy trails to a clubhouse legend.

A’s longtime director of player development Keith Lieppman announces his retirement. A legendary figure who spent 52 years in the organization. He was inducted into the A’s Hall of Fame earlier this year. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) November 3, 2022

The 27 game winning legend would be 66 today.

Brett Harris gets the nom for MiLB Play of the Year.

RockHounds Nation @Brett25harris has been nominated for MiLB PLAY OF THE YEAR We need your help. We have attached the link below for you to vote!!!! @MiLB #MiLBPlayoftheyear #MiLBPremierPlays



Link: https://t.co/09vJHDWPw3 pic.twitter.com/mfrfmaZBlS — Midland RockHounds (@RockHounds) November 2, 2022

Should have thrown a new cap in with that bonus!

Scouting report on the A’s latest waiver pickup.

2B-SS Yonny Hernandez, whom the A's claimed off waivers from Arizona, is a 24-year-old light-hitting switch-hitter who draws a lot of walks and has lots of speed but no power. — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) November 4, 2022

Ah yes, the chain link tunnel.

Baseball’s The Last Dive Bar. pic.twitter.com/Hv5ITUSp7A — Last Dive Bar (@lastdivebar) November 3, 2022

Nah.

Fun fact, in the Nippon (Japan) Baseball League, combined no-hitters do not count as no-hitters. I agree. — Hal the Hot Dog Guy (@AsHotDog) November 3, 2022

Yep.

You all are spoil sports. No-hitters are cool in all forms, especially in the World freakin’ Series. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) November 3, 2022

A Kotsay career highlight.

Mark Kotsay hits a two-run inside the park home run to break the tie and give the A’s a 4-2 lead during game 2 of the 2006 ALDS. #RootedInOaklandpic.twitter.com/drfu7F3dDH — Amazin’ A’s Craze (@AmazinAsCraze) November 3, 2022

Jose wants your attention.