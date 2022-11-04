 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Sean Murphy is 2022 Athletics Nation MVP

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
Happy Friday, Athletics Nation!

Today, we cap off AN awards season with the biggest prize. The community has spoken, and as just about any A’s fan should expect, Sean Murphy was the near unanimous pick for A’s 2022 MVP.

In his second full MLB season, Murphy’s fWAR of 5.1 not only led all A’s, it substantially exceeded the combined fWAR of second place Frankie Montas (1.9) and third place Seth Brown (1.8). Montas only logged 104⅔ innings for the A’s, so if the team’s former ace had pitched a full, injury-free season in Oakland, perhaps he’d have crept into this conversation as a viable candidate for the honors.

Beyond the WAR stats, Murphy was nominated for both a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger award, making him the only Athletic to garner such recognition this season. He got off to a slow start with the bat this spring, so he couldn’t punch a ticket to the All-Star game even though he proved his worthiness after the break.

  • Murphy, 2022: .250/.332/.429, 612 PA, 122 wRC+, 18 HR, 10.0% BB, 23.1% Ks

Murphy led all catchers in plate appearances and was second to only J.T. Realmuto in games caught. Those quantities of well-above-average production and top shelf defense at the game’s most grueling position are pure gold.

Murph won a Gold Glove last year but lost out to Jose Trevino this time around. I suspect he’ll be passed over for the Silver Slugger award, too, but I’m crossing my fingers nonetheless ahead of next week’s announcement of the winners.

Athletics Nation congratulates 2022 A’s MVP Sean Murphy! It’s sad to think that we may never see him in green and gold again. If he is traded this offseason, it had better be for a very dear price.

Have a wonderful weekend, AN. Pray for the Phillies to take two in Houston!

