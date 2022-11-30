 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Darren Bush named new A’s bench coach

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s announced their 2023 coaching staff via Twitter on Monday. Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle also provided a rundown.

This lineup represents some significant shuffling. Most notably, Darren Bush will be the A’s new bench coach. He is replacing Brad Ausmus, who opted not to return after just one season on the job.

Only three A’s coaches will remain in their 2022 roles, but the rest were transferred from other roles within the organization except bullpen coach Mike McCarthy.

Here is the full 2023 coaching staff (years completed at the job or previous role in parenthesis):

  • Mark Kotsay, manager (1)
  • Darren Bush, bench coach (was A’s third base coach)
  • Tommy Everidge, hitting coach (1)
  • Chris Cron, asst. hitting coach (1)
  • Mike McCarthy, bullpen coach (former Triple-A pitching coach for Padres, Twins)
  • Mike Aldrete, first base coach (was A’s quality control coach)
  • Eric Martins, third base coach (was A’s first base coach)
  • Marcus Jensen, quality control coach (was A’s bullpen coach)

Let’s see if this bunch can bring the best out of a young Athletics team in 2023!

