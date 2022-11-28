Elephant Rumblings: More suitors courting Murphy

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

Hope everyone had a safe and happy Thanksgiving—I’m still away from home, and A’s news has not been dropping at a torrential pace, so please forgive my being somewhat brief in handing off your latest news links.

Sean Murphy continues to attract trade interest, as the Rays are now apparently checking in on the A’s star catcher according to Simon Hampton at MLB Trade Rumors.

Meanwhile, AN’s own legendary Blogfather profiled Oakland’s new mayor elect, Sheng Thao, and discussed how her victory could affect the proposed Howard Terminal development. And while I’m on the subject, I’d like to offer up a mea culpa for referring to Thao’s mayoral opponent, Loren Taylor, as a ‘she’ in my Friday rumblings—I’m sure I’d have known Taylor is a ‘he’ if I lived in Oakland. This Angeleno regrets the error.

Have a wonderful week, AN!

D.Guerra/J.Koenig/D.MacKinnon non-tendered, OF Brent Rooker claimed off waivers, LHP Hogan Harris & OF Lawrence Butler added to 40-man, D.Jefferies to LV, RHP Rico Garcia/1B Trenton Brooks & Kevin Cron/2B Pablo Reyes & Tyler Wade signed MiLB deals/to LV…https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) November 26, 2022

