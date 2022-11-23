Elephant Rumblings: Mason Miller turning scouts’ heads

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Much has been made lately of A’s flamethrowing righty prospect Mason Miller, who dazzled in the Arizona Fall League with triple digit heat. Zach Buchanan at The Athletic counted Miller among the ten AFL prospects that most impressed scouts.

Buchanan writes that “No pitcher in the fall league could match the 24-year-old right-hander on stuff,” and quoted one scout as saying that Miller “should be a top-50 prospect in baseball.”

Currently, Miller is the A’s 20th ranked prospect according to MLB Pipeline, with a MLB ETA of 2025.

Meanwhile, political winds are shifting in Oakland and it is clear that there will be no binding vote on the Howard Terminal development project before the end of 2022. Outgoing mayor Libby Schaaf has been a major proponent of the project, but she is terming out, and her chosen successor, City Council Member Loren Taylor, lost her election to fellow Council Member Sheng Thao by a razor thin margin.

But all may not be lost: after all, the power to approve rests largely with the council rather than the mayor, and Thao expressed qualified support for keeping the A’s in Oakland before the election. But we’ll have to wait until 2023 to see just how much backing the project has from city government. And we are oh, so tired of waiting.

Have a safe and happy Thanksgiving, AN!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Murph absolutely deserves All-MLB honors.

Gearing up ̶f̶o̶r̶ ̶t̶h̶e̶ ̶w̶e̶e̶k̶ to vote Sean Murphy pic.twitter.com/QoL1x0UNKe — Oakland A's (@Athletics) November 21, 2022

Vote for him!

Schaaf congratulates Oakland’s new mayor-elect.

Congratulations to Mayor-elect Sheng Thao – and to everyone who engaged in our democratic process, whether they stepped forward to run for office, volunteered for a campaign, or tallied votes.

Your passionate engagement keeps our democracy strong. 1/3 — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) November 22, 2022

Shenanigans.

In 1964, Charlie Finley shortened the KC A's RF fence to match Yankee Stadium. The League forced him to remove It. So he painted a line on the grass in the same spot, & made his stadium announcer say "That would have been a HR in Yankee Stadium" each time a ball crossed the line pic.twitter.com/jUu5jiCiLt — BaseballHistoryNut (@nut_history) November 22, 2022

Judge, on the wrong side of the bay.

According to sources, Aaron Judge will meet with the Giants on Tuesday. San Francisco is expected to be one of the biggest threats to the Yankees in the Judge sweepstakes. https://t.co/XemO2SmGGt — Mark Feinsand (@Feinsand) November 22, 2022

Olivia Pichardo breaks a barrier.