Elephant Rumblings: Roles change for Beane and Forst

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

It’s the end of an era, sort of.

On Friday, the A’s announced that executive vice president of baseball operations Billy Beane will take on a new role as a senior advisor to owner John Fisher. Per Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle, this means that general manager David Forst is now officially in charge of baseball operations. However, there has been no mention of a new title for Forst; rather, it seems implicit that Beane’s protegé will run the front office more independently as GM.

“I’m looking forward to essentially kind of being able to move forward on stuff without waiting for [Beane’s] sign-off, I guess,” Forst said on a media call.

“..I’m very excited about my [new] role and ... to see David sort of officially get to lead the baseball operations,” said Beane.

One might get the sense from Forst and Beane’s comments that even more of the day-to-day baseball ops decision making will be handled by Forst, in a continuance of the transition that began in 2015 when Forst succeeded Beane as GM.

In addition to advising Fisher on “broader organizational matters,” however, Beane will continue to provide an advisory role to the baseball operations. He could thus still wield influence tantamount to holding veto power of sorts over front office decisions—but that is speculation on my part.

Beane was clear that the move was made in part to free up time for extracurricular activities such as ventures in soccer, cricket, and data analytics. So while the imprecise nature of this shift might seem nebulous, it does seem apparent that Beane will be significantly reducing his overall involvement with the A’s.

So, AN: with no apparent new hire to compensate for Beane’s step back, it seems clearer than mud, at least, that Forst will be the mastermind of the A’s front office in the longer term. Is he ready? Are you ready? Kinda sorta? Sound off.

Update on minor league signings.

Should have included Tyler Wade on this list. A's have several pending offers out, but here's the current signees:

28 y.o. RHP Rico Garcia

27 y.o. LHH 2B-SS Tyler Wade

29 y.o. RHH 2B-3B Pablo Reyes

27 y.o. LHH 1B-OF Trenton Brooks

29 y.o. RHH 1B Kevin Cronhttps://t.co/joKXkyUAPy https://t.co/KtVpu9Iq5D — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) November 20, 2022

Happy Birthday, Pache!

Big cheesin’ for good reason



HBD Cristian! pic.twitter.com/6oW0XkZmgC — Oakland A's (@Athletics) November 19, 2022

