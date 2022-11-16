Elephant Rumblings: MVP Awards announced tomorrow

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Awards week is coming to a head: Rookie of the Year and Manager of the Year winners were announced on Monday and Tuesday, respectively, with Cy Young Award announcements scheduled for this evening.

Here are the winners announced so far this week:

AL Rookie of the Year: Julio Rodríguez, CF, Mariners

NL Rookie of the Year: Michael Harris II, CF, Braves

AL Manager of the Year: Terry Francona, Guardians

NL Manager of the Year: Buck Showalter, Mets

Looks like I’m 2-for-4 so far. Now let’s size up the MVP finalists.

AL MVP Award Finalists

Yordan Alvarez, DH/LF, Astros: 561 PA, .306/.406/.613, 37 HR, 1 SB, 13.9 BB%, 18.9 K%, 185 wRC+, -7.5 Def, 6.6 fWAR

561 PA, .306/.406/.613, 37 HR, 1 SB, 13.9 BB%, 18.9 K%, 185 wRC+, -7.5 Def, 6.6 fWAR Aaron Judge, OF, Yankees: 696 PA, .311/.425/.686, 62 HR, 16 SB, 15.9 BB%, 25.1 K%, 207 wRC+, 0.5 Def, 11.4 fWAR

696 PA, .311/.425/.686, 62 HR, 16 SB, 15.9 BB%, 25.1 K%, 207 wRC+, 0.5 Def, 11.4 fWAR Shohei Ohtani, RHP/DH, Angels: 666 PA, .273/.356/.519, 34 HR, 11 SB, 10.8 BB%, 24.2 K%, 142 wRC+, -16.4 Def, 3.8 fWAR // 166 IP, 11.87 K/9, 2.39 BB/9, 0.76 HR/9, 2.33 ERA, 2.40 FIP, 2.65 xFIP, 5.6 fWAR

Alvarez had an exceptional year at the plate, but nevertheless seems to be here just to round out the list—Judge’s historic season eclipses the Astros’ slugger’s in virtually every category.

2021 AL MVP Ohtani is a two-way unicorn who may perennially contend for MVP awards in the foreseeable future, and there has been a lot of debate as to whether he or Judge should get the trophy this year. I respect the pro-Ohtani camp, and Shohei was arguably even better in 2022 than 2021, but I am also going to tell you that Judge, an everyday outfielder who had a record-breaking videogame season at the plate, is going to win this one, and he deserves it. Moving on.

NL MVP Award Finalists

Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, Cardinals: 651 PA, .317/.404/.578, 35 HR, 7 SB, 12.1 BB%, 21.7 K%, 177 wRC+, -15.8 Def, 7.1 fWAR

651 PA, .317/.404/.578, 35 HR, 7 SB, 12.1 BB%, 21.7 K%, 177 wRC+, -15.8 Def, 7.1 fWAR Nolan Arenado, 3B, Cardinals: 620 PA, .293/.358/.533, 30 HR, 5 SB, 8.4 BB%, 11.6 K%, 151 wRC+, 13.5 Def, 7.3 fWAR

620 PA, .293/.358/.533, 30 HR, 5 SB, 8.4 BB%, 11.6 K%, 151 wRC+, 13.5 Def, 7.3 fWAR Manny Machado, 3B, Padres: 644 PA, .298/.366/.531, 32 HR, 9 SB, 9.8 BB%, 20.7 K%, 152 wRC+, 6.9 Def, 7.4 fWAR

The competition is much stiffer for the NL award. All three finalists are very close in terms of fWAR. Goldschmidt’s strength is based on his phenomenal offensive numbers while Arenado and Machado served up elite defense at the hot corner to complement excellent offensive stats.

Being a big fan of elite defense, especially at the hot corner, and given that 2022 Gold and Platinum Glove winner Arenado has pretty much run the table as a defender throughout his career, he gets my ‘vote’ for NL MVP. Arenado seems to have an edge on Machado, but I won’t be surprised at all if Goldschmidt takes it by merit of being the best hitter of the trio this season. How about you? We’ll find out tomorrow.

Roster moves.

A’S RECENT MOVES: LHP Hogan Harris & OF Lawrence Butler added to A’s 40-man roster, RHP Daulton Jefferies removed from 40-man roster & outrighted to LV, 1B Kevin Cron signed to minor league deal & sent to LV, 25 A’s minor leaguers declared free agents… https://t.co/joKXkyUAPy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) November 16, 2022

Every 2022 Murphy home run in one tweet.

Vote 4 Murph!

Vote Murph to the All-MLB team daily until 11/22



️: https://t.co/TOvW36grNU — Oakland A's (@Athletics) November 14, 2022

Medina sizzling in the Dominican league, where they apparently favor NASCAR-looking jerseys.

Luis Medina is bringing the to the Dominican Winter League.



The 11th-ranked @Athletics prospect struck out 5 over 3 perfect frames for the @TorosdelEste. pic.twitter.com/Lcsr4XpKf5 — Minor League Baseball (@MiLB) November 15, 2022

Passan with the QO dope.

Qualifying offer results:



Rejected: Aaron Judge, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Jacob deGrom, Dansby Swanson, Carlos Rodón, Brandon Nimmo, Willson Contreras, Chris Bassitt, Anthony Rizzo, Nathan Eovaldi



Accepted: Joc Pederson, Martín Perez



Signed elsewhere: Tyler Anderson — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) November 15, 2022

New ROY perks.

New CBA rules impacting AL ROY award: Seattle earns an extra draft pick after the first round because J-Rod was a top 100 prospect on the Opening Day roster.



Adley Rutschman earns a year of service time for finishing 2nd despite coming up in May



Both earn $$ from pre arb pool — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) November 14, 2022

Who is that high-kicking Harvardite?