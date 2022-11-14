Elephant Rumblings: Manager of the Year, Cy Young Award winners announced this week

Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!
MLB is announcing the final 2022 award winners throughout the week, starting with Rookie of the Year winners today. Tomorrow, AL and NL Managers of the Year will be announced. I’ll review them briefly before moving on to Cy Young finalists, two of whom will receive trophies on Wednesday.
AL Manager of the Year Finalists
- Terry Francona, Guardians
- Brandon Hyde, Orioles
- Scott Servais, Mariners
I like Hyde here, since the Orioles made such a huge turnaround in contending for a Postseason berth after losing 110 in 2021.
NL Manager of the Year Finalists
- Dave Roberts, Dodgers
- Buck Showalter, Mets
- Brian Snitker, Braves
This bunch looks pretty different from the AL finalists, as all three NL MOTY nominees helmed 100+ game winners. I like Showalter for this one; the Mets are usually so disappointing—and they did arguably err fatally this season in giving up the division lead to the Braves in the final stretch. Still, the Mets seemed much closer to being all they could be under Showalter.
One can make a strong argument for Snitker, too, who may have deserved to win last year and led the team that outmaneuvered Showalter’s for the AL East title this year.
Alright then, let’s look at the Cy Young nominees.
AL Cy Young Award Finalists
- Dylan Cease, RHP, White Sox: 184 IP, 11.10 K/9, 3.82 BB/9, 0.78 HR/9, 2.20 ERA, 3.10 FIP, 3.50 xFIP, 4.4 fWAR
- Alek Manoah, RHP, Blue Jays: 196⅔ IP, 8.24 K/9, 2.33 BB/9, 0.73 HR/9, 2.24 ERA, 3.35 FIP, 3.98 xFIP, 4.1 fWAR
- Justin Verlander, RHP, Astros: 175 IP, 9.51 K/9, 1.49 BB/9, 0.62 HR/9, 1.75 ERA, 2.49 FIP, 3.23 xFIP, 6.1 fWAR
Don’t bet against Verlander winning his third AL CYA on Wednesday. His ERA, FIP, and K/9-BB/9 ratio put him head and shoulders above the competition.
NL Cy Young Award Finalists
- Sandy Alcantara, RHP, Marlins: 228⅔ IP, 8.15 K/9, 1.97 BB/9, 0.63 HR/9, 2.28 ERA, 2.99 FIP, 3.29 xFIP, 5.7 fWAR
- Max Fried, LHP, Braves: 185⅓ IP, 8.26 K/9, 1.55 BB/9, 0.58 HR/9, 2.48 ERA, 2.70 FIP, 3.09 xFIP, 5.0 fWAR
- Julio Urías, LHP, Dodgers: 175 IP, 8.54 K/9, 2.11 BB/9, 1.18 HR/9, 2.16 ERA, 3.71 FIP, 3.81 xFIP, 3.2 fWAR
Urias doesn’t look very competitive from a post-SABR point of view, but he does lead the field in wins and ERA along with playing for a mega market team. I’ll nevertheless hold out faith that Alcantara’s workhorse helping of top notch pitching will win him the award he deserves—his numbers are about on par with Fried’s in terms of quality, and he led MLB in innings pitched.
Whadya think, AN? Are you anticipating any snubs or surprises this awards week? Or how about those eastward teams looking to put Murph in Sox? The comments section is your oyster.
Best of Twitter:
Lawrence Butler wins the Dernell Stenson Sportsmanship Award.
Congratulations to Lawrence Butler of the Oakland Athletics on being this season’s 2022 Dernell Stenson Sportsmanship Award winner!— MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 13, 2022
Butler became one of the most beloved players in the AFL through his selfless qualities and endearing personality! #AFL22 pic.twitter.com/usbeArRBt4
Declarations of independence.
The following #Athletics minor leaguers have elected free agency:— MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) November 12, 2022
RHP Angello Infante
RHP Jacob Lemoine
RHP Domingo Tapia
RHP Brent Honeywell Jr.
RHP Matt Milburn
RHP Wandisson Charles
RHP Chester Pimentel
RHP Nick Highberger
RHP Collin Wiles
LHP Aaron Brown
LHP Dalton Sawyer
Shocking revelation!!
I'm a vegetarian https://t.co/C0yZ99701p— Hal the Hot Dog Guy (@AsHotDog) November 13, 2022
New international signing.
According to TSNA, 18-year-old Kainan University RHP 沈家羲 (Shen Chia-Hsi) has agreed to terms with the Oakland Athletics.— CPBL STATS - ♥️ #95, Mina, LIKE (@GOCPBL) November 12, 2022
The contract is reportedly around 300,000 USD (pending physical) and should be finalised in December 2022. #MLBTW pic.twitter.com/6u3cQIi0q8
Outlasting The Walking Dead.
Jesse Chavez back to Braves, $1.2M if in majors.— Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 13, 2022
