Elephant Rumblings: Manager of the Year, Cy Young Award winners announced this week

MLB is announcing the final 2022 award winners throughout the week, starting with Rookie of the Year winners today. Tomorrow, AL and NL Managers of the Year will be announced. I’ll review them briefly before moving on to Cy Young finalists, two of whom will receive trophies on Wednesday.

AL Manager of the Year Finalists

Terry Francona, Guardians

Brandon Hyde, Orioles

Scott Servais, Mariners

I like Hyde here, since the Orioles made such a huge turnaround in contending for a Postseason berth after losing 110 in 2021.

NL Manager of the Year Finalists

Dave Roberts, Dodgers

Buck Showalter, Mets

Brian Snitker, Braves

This bunch looks pretty different from the AL finalists, as all three NL MOTY nominees helmed 100+ game winners. I like Showalter for this one; the Mets are usually so disappointing—and they did arguably err fatally this season in giving up the division lead to the Braves in the final stretch. Still, the Mets seemed much closer to being all they could be under Showalter.

One can make a strong argument for Snitker, too, who may have deserved to win last year and led the team that outmaneuvered Showalter’s for the AL East title this year.

Alright then, let’s look at the Cy Young nominees.

AL Cy Young Award Finalists

Dylan Cease, RHP, White Sox: 184 IP, 11.10 K/9, 3.82 BB/9, 0.78 HR/9, 2.20 ERA, 3.10 FIP, 3.50 xFIP, 4.4 fWAR

184 IP, 11.10 K/9, 3.82 BB/9, 0.78 HR/9, 2.20 ERA, 3.10 FIP, 3.50 xFIP, 4.4 fWAR Alek Manoah, RHP, Blue Jays: 196⅔ IP, 8.24 K/9, 2.33 BB/9, 0.73 HR/9, 2.24 ERA, 3.35 FIP, 3.98 xFIP, 4.1 fWAR

196⅔ IP, 8.24 K/9, 2.33 BB/9, 0.73 HR/9, 2.24 ERA, 3.35 FIP, 3.98 xFIP, 4.1 fWAR Justin Verlander, RHP, Astros: 175 IP, 9.51 K/9, 1.49 BB/9, 0.62 HR/9, 1.75 ERA, 2.49 FIP, 3.23 xFIP, 6.1 fWAR

Don’t bet against Verlander winning his third AL CYA on Wednesday. His ERA, FIP, and K/9-BB/9 ratio put him head and shoulders above the competition.

NL Cy Young Award Finalists

Sandy Alcantara, RHP, Marlins: 228⅔ IP, 8.15 K/9, 1.97 BB/9, 0.63 HR/9, 2.28 ERA, 2.99 FIP, 3.29 xFIP, 5.7 fWAR

228⅔ IP, 8.15 K/9, 1.97 BB/9, 0.63 HR/9, 2.28 ERA, 2.99 FIP, 3.29 xFIP, 5.7 fWAR Max Fried, LHP, Braves: 185⅓ IP, 8.26 K/9, 1.55 BB/9, 0.58 HR/9, 2.48 ERA, 2.70 FIP, 3.09 xFIP, 5.0 fWAR

185⅓ IP, 8.26 K/9, 1.55 BB/9, 0.58 HR/9, 2.48 ERA, 2.70 FIP, 3.09 xFIP, 5.0 fWAR Julio Urías, LHP, Dodgers: 175 IP, 8.54 K/9, 2.11 BB/9, 1.18 HR/9, 2.16 ERA, 3.71 FIP, 3.81 xFIP, 3.2 fWAR

Urias doesn’t look very competitive from a post-SABR point of view, but he does lead the field in wins and ERA along with playing for a mega market team. I’ll nevertheless hold out faith that Alcantara’s workhorse helping of top notch pitching will win him the award he deserves—his numbers are about on par with Fried’s in terms of quality, and he led MLB in innings pitched.

Whadya think, AN? Are you anticipating any snubs or surprises this awards week? Or how about those eastward teams looking to put Murph in Sox? The comments section is your oyster.

Lawrence Butler wins the Dernell Stenson Sportsmanship Award.

Congratulations to Lawrence Butler of the Oakland Athletics on being this season’s 2022 Dernell Stenson Sportsmanship Award winner!



Butler became one of the most beloved players in the AFL through his selfless qualities and endearing personality! #AFL22 pic.twitter.com/usbeArRBt4 — MLB's Arizona Fall League (@MLBazFallLeague) November 13, 2022

Declarations of independence.

The following #Athletics minor leaguers have elected free agency:



RHP Angello Infante

RHP Jacob Lemoine

RHP Domingo Tapia

RHP Brent Honeywell Jr.

RHP Matt Milburn

RHP Wandisson Charles

RHP Chester Pimentel

RHP Nick Highberger

RHP Collin Wiles

LHP Aaron Brown

LHP Dalton Sawyer — MiLB-Transactions (@tombaseball29) November 12, 2022

Shocking revelation!!

I'm a vegetarian https://t.co/C0yZ99701p — Hal the Hot Dog Guy (@AsHotDog) November 13, 2022

New international signing.

According to TSNA, 18-year-old Kainan University RHP 沈家羲 (Shen Chia-Hsi) has agreed to terms with the Oakland Athletics.



The contract is reportedly around 300,000 USD (pending physical) and should be finalised in December 2022. #MLBTW pic.twitter.com/6u3cQIi0q8 — CPBL STATS - ♥️ #95, Mina, LIKE (@GOCPBL) November 12, 2022

