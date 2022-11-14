 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: Manager of the Year, Cy Young Award winners announced this week

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
Happy Monday, Athletics Nation!

MLB is announcing the final 2022 award winners throughout the week, starting with Rookie of the Year winners today. Tomorrow, AL and NL Managers of the Year will be announced. I’ll review them briefly before moving on to Cy Young finalists, two of whom will receive trophies on Wednesday.

AL Manager of the Year Finalists

  • Terry Francona, Guardians
  • Brandon Hyde, Orioles
  • Scott Servais, Mariners

I like Hyde here, since the Orioles made such a huge turnaround in contending for a Postseason berth after losing 110 in 2021.

NL Manager of the Year Finalists

  • Dave Roberts, Dodgers
  • Buck Showalter, Mets
  • Brian Snitker, Braves

This bunch looks pretty different from the AL finalists, as all three NL MOTY nominees helmed 100+ game winners. I like Showalter for this one; the Mets are usually so disappointing—and they did arguably err fatally this season in giving up the division lead to the Braves in the final stretch. Still, the Mets seemed much closer to being all they could be under Showalter.

One can make a strong argument for Snitker, too, who may have deserved to win last year and led the team that outmaneuvered Showalter’s for the AL East title this year.

Alright then, let’s look at the Cy Young nominees.

AL Cy Young Award Finalists

  • Dylan Cease, RHP, White Sox: 184 IP, 11.10 K/9, 3.82 BB/9, 0.78 HR/9, 2.20 ERA, 3.10 FIP, 3.50 xFIP, 4.4 fWAR
  • Alek Manoah, RHP, Blue Jays: 196⅔ IP, 8.24 K/9, 2.33 BB/9, 0.73 HR/9, 2.24 ERA, 3.35 FIP, 3.98 xFIP, 4.1 fWAR
  • Justin Verlander, RHP, Astros: 175 IP, 9.51 K/9, 1.49 BB/9, 0.62 HR/9, 1.75 ERA, 2.49 FIP, 3.23 xFIP, 6.1 fWAR

Don’t bet against Verlander winning his third AL CYA on Wednesday. His ERA, FIP, and K/9-BB/9 ratio put him head and shoulders above the competition.

NL Cy Young Award Finalists

  • Sandy Alcantara, RHP, Marlins: 228⅔ IP, 8.15 K/9, 1.97 BB/9, 0.63 HR/9, 2.28 ERA, 2.99 FIP, 3.29 xFIP, 5.7 fWAR
  • Max Fried, LHP, Braves: 185⅓ IP, 8.26 K/9, 1.55 BB/9, 0.58 HR/9, 2.48 ERA, 2.70 FIP, 3.09 xFIP, 5.0 fWAR
  • Julio Urías, LHP, Dodgers: 175 IP, 8.54 K/9, 2.11 BB/9, 1.18 HR/9, 2.16 ERA, 3.71 FIP, 3.81 xFIP, 3.2 fWAR

Urias doesn’t look very competitive from a post-SABR point of view, but he does lead the field in wins and ERA along with playing for a mega market team. I’ll nevertheless hold out faith that Alcantara’s workhorse helping of top notch pitching will win him the award he deserves—his numbers are about on par with Fried’s in terms of quality, and he led MLB in innings pitched.

Whadya think, AN? Are you anticipating any snubs or surprises this awards week? Or how about those eastward teams looking to put Murph in Sox? The comments section is your oyster.

