Elephant Rumblings: The A’s and A’s fans honour Stephen Vogt in game 162

Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!
Yesterday in the last game of the season, the Athletics and the coliseum faithful did everything they could to honour Stephen Vogt in his final MLB game. Vogt paid it back by smacking a first-pitch homer in his final major league at-bat.
As we bid adieu to Vogt and the A’s 2022 season here’s a look at the big buzz and moments from yesterday:
Stephen Vogt’s father, Randy, took time to thank everyone for coming to celebrate his son’s final game. pic.twitter.com/0ac6sNGwWf— Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) October 5, 2022
Stephen Goat @SVogt1229 | #Believe pic.twitter.com/GNpkkBt1Uw— Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 5, 2022
.@SVogt1229 with his kids before the last game of his playing career pic.twitter.com/vIvweffsBx— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022
.@SVogt1229's kids threw out the first pitch before their dad's last game pic.twitter.com/mwGQmkzwBO— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022
Congratulations to Stephen Vogt and Tony Kemp on winning the 2022 Dave Stewart Community Service Award pic.twitter.com/zV9fqdNfHx— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022
Stephen Vogt and Kurt Suzuki delivered the lineup cards today pic.twitter.com/KXaIiNLxkX— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022
Very well done. pic.twitter.com/zjP568EVp8— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) October 5, 2022
Thank you isn't enough, Vogter. @SVogt1229 | #Believe pic.twitter.com/9KunoWsPGD— Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 5, 2022
When you live this stuff...— Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) October 5, 2022
images like this mean everything. pic.twitter.com/USWsQCzl9p
Vogter scores for the lead!@SVogt1229 | #DrumTogether pic.twitter.com/6Vy1p62kDo— Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 5, 2022
How can you not be romantic about baseball? pic.twitter.com/uJbZztRhbM— Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 5, 2022
The curtain call was everything pic.twitter.com/syEKqJ1U8Y— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022
October 5, 2022
"You couldn't draw it up any better." - Kotsay on Vogt's final game pic.twitter.com/jRC64RNe65— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022
From his first career hit to his last, Vogt got his storybook ending. pic.twitter.com/eD4eNpd5N5— Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 5, 2022
What a day for @SVogt1229 pic.twitter.com/I0gJCHT0Bm— A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022
Turns out Stephen Vogt almost didn't get a third at-bat today. Mark Kotsay was going to pull Waldichuk and Vogt at the same time in the seventh inning but a double play to end the inning afforded Vogt one more AB.— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) October 6, 2022
That's baseball.
Best of Twitter
Chad Pinder after his last game with the A’s
Chad Pinder: "The last 6 years has given me so much. I wanted to really cherish that time I had out there today and soak it up with the guys. I take pride in that uniform. I take pride in being an Oakland A. If that's my last at-bat, to do that, it’s very special to me.”— Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) October 6, 2022
So long Chad, thanks for the last 6 years
Oakland Athletics’ Chad Pinder smokes a cigar in the dugout after the A’s 3-2 win in their final game of season. @sfchronicle photo by @ScottStrazzante pic.twitter.com/vWp7uldqkN— Scott Strazzante (@ScottStrazzante) October 5, 2022
Incredible results from Ohtani this year
Shohei Ohtani: Officially a Qualified Starter (162nd inning).— Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 5, 2022
1st player ever to officially qualify as both a hitter & pitcher. pic.twitter.com/oQ9zYRCjeG
Even if it’s past September there’s still progress on Howard Terminal
Checking out grade-separated crossings and the Oakland waterfront. Hmmmm.... Work is still being done whether the naysayers want to believe it or not. https://t.co/Pw9rCdhy2a— Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) October 5, 2022
