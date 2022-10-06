 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: The A’s and A’s fans honour Stephen Vogt in game 162

MLB news roundup

By CodyFSchmidt
Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday in the last game of the season, the Athletics and the coliseum faithful did everything they could to honour Stephen Vogt in his final MLB game. Vogt paid it back by smacking a first-pitch homer in his final major league at-bat.

As we bid adieu to Vogt and the A’s 2022 season here’s a look at the big buzz and moments from yesterday:

Chad Pinder after his last game with the A’s

So long Chad, thanks for the last 6 years

Incredible results from Ohtani this year

Even if it’s past September there’s still progress on Howard Terminal

