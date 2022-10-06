Elephant Rumblings: The A’s and A’s fans honour Stephen Vogt in game 162

Happy Thursday, Athletics Nation!

Yesterday in the last game of the season, the Athletics and the coliseum faithful did everything they could to honour Stephen Vogt in his final MLB game. Vogt paid it back by smacking a first-pitch homer in his final major league at-bat.

As we bid adieu to Vogt and the A’s 2022 season here’s a look at the big buzz and moments from yesterday:

Stephen Vogt’s father, Randy, took time to thank everyone for coming to celebrate his son’s final game. pic.twitter.com/0ac6sNGwWf — Janie McCauley (@JanieMcCAP) October 5, 2022

.@SVogt1229 with his kids before the last game of his playing career pic.twitter.com/vIvweffsBx — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022

.@SVogt1229's kids threw out the first pitch before their dad's last game pic.twitter.com/mwGQmkzwBO — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022

Congratulations to Stephen Vogt and Tony Kemp on winning the 2022 Dave Stewart Community Service Award pic.twitter.com/zV9fqdNfHx — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022

Stephen Vogt and Kurt Suzuki delivered the lineup cards today pic.twitter.com/KXaIiNLxkX — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022

When you live this stuff...

images like this mean everything. pic.twitter.com/USWsQCzl9p — Brodie Brazil (@BrodieNBCS) October 5, 2022

How can you not be romantic about baseball? pic.twitter.com/uJbZztRhbM — Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 5, 2022

The curtain call was everything pic.twitter.com/syEKqJ1U8Y — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022

"You couldn't draw it up any better." - Kotsay on Vogt's final game pic.twitter.com/jRC64RNe65 — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 5, 2022

From his first career hit to his last, Vogt got his storybook ending. pic.twitter.com/eD4eNpd5N5 — Oakland A's (@Athletics) October 5, 2022

Turns out Stephen Vogt almost didn't get a third at-bat today. Mark Kotsay was going to pull Waldichuk and Vogt at the same time in the seventh inning but a double play to end the inning afforded Vogt one more AB.



That's baseball. — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) October 6, 2022

Chad Pinder after his last game with the A’s

Chad Pinder: "The last 6 years has given me so much. I wanted to really cherish that time I had out there today and soak it up with the guys. I take pride in that uniform. I take pride in being an Oakland A. If that's my last at-bat, to do that, it’s very special to me.” — Martín Gallegos (@MartinJGallegos) October 6, 2022

So long Chad, thanks for the last 6 years

Oakland Athletics’ Chad Pinder smokes a cigar in the dugout after the A’s 3-2 win in their final game of season. @sfchronicle photo by @ScottStrazzante pic.twitter.com/vWp7uldqkN — Scott Strazzante (@ScottStrazzante) October 5, 2022

Incredible results from Ohtani this year

Shohei Ohtani: Officially a Qualified Starter (162nd inning).



1st player ever to officially qualify as both a hitter & pitcher. pic.twitter.com/oQ9zYRCjeG — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) October 5, 2022

