Elephant Rumblings: End-of-season Power Rankings roundup

We’re almost at the end of a downer of a season. With a pair of games left in the A’s second 100-loss season in over 40 years, things have been pretty dismal as we have kept up with their place in power rankings month-by-month.

As 2022 draws to a close, let’s check in one last time before the A’s are left off the list as only playoff teams get ranked:

Site - Rank (End of August rank)

And there you have it. While they spent most of the last few months hanging around 28th or 29th place, the A’s dropped to last place over this last month in a few rankings. The A’s have guaranteed themselves the worst record in the American League, but will miss out on the worst record overall to the Nationals.

Vogt will get honoured on the last game of the season

The A’s will celebrate Stephen Vogt on Wednesday, Oct. 5, with a special pregame ceremony following the announcement of his retirement. — Jessica Kleinschmidt (@KleinschmidtJD) October 3, 2022

A’s are set to have 16.5% odds to get the first pick of the draft

the new draft lottery means teams can't lose for guaranteed better draft position but now like the NBA these teams can still lose for a significantly better chance at the top pick



CIN/PIT tied with 3 to go for the best odds to get the #1 pick (alongside WAS/OAK)



via @tankathon: pic.twitter.com/ShC4sPKDMw — Céspedes Family BBQ (@CespedesBBQ) October 3, 2022

Great esteem for the new call up

I can’t find it now but @CollinTheroux posted a photo of one of Mondou’s bats a few years ago. Only had one ball mark on it — on the barrel. Bat control king — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) October 3, 2022

Vogter rocking a pair of HOFers on tv

More love for Vogt from the team