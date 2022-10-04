 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Elephant Rumblings: End-of-season Power Rankings roundup

By CodyFSchmidt
Good morning, Athletics Nation!

We’re almost at the end of a downer of a season. With a pair of games left in the A’s second 100-loss season in over 40 years, things have been pretty dismal as we have kept up with their place in power rankings month-by-month.

As 2022 draws to a close, let’s check in one last time before the A’s are left off the list as only playoff teams get ranked:

Site - Rank (End of August rank)

And there you have it. While they spent most of the last few months hanging around 28th or 29th place, the A’s dropped to last place over this last month in a few rankings. The A’s have guaranteed themselves the worst record in the American League, but will miss out on the worst record overall to the Nationals.

Roster Moves, Transactions, and Injuries

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest

Best of Twitter

Vogt will get honoured on the last game of the season

A’s are set to have 16.5% odds to get the first pick of the draft

Great esteem for the new call up

Vogter rocking a pair of HOFers on tv

More love for Vogt from the team

