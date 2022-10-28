World Series Game 1: Phillies at Cheatstros

I’m loathe to put up a game thread, because that would be Alex Hall’s job if Vox didn’t suck elephant te$ticle$, but it’s the World Series so whatevs.

The underdog Phillies are visiting the AL-best Astros, with the caveat that Houston is starting a pitcher who is 0-6 in his World Series career. His name is Justin Verlander and he is opposed by Aaron Nola.

Your game 1 lineups:

Phillies

Kyle Schwarber, LF

Rhys Hoskins, 1B

J.T. Realmuto, C

Bryce Harper, DH

Nick Castellanos, RF

Alec Bohm, 3B

Bryson Stott, SS

Jean Segura, 2B

Brandon Marsh, CF

Astros

Jose Altuve, 2B

Jeremy Peña, SS

Yordan Alvarez, LF

Alex Bregman, 3B

Kyle Tucker, RF

Yuli Gurriel, 1B

Trey Mancini, DH

Chas McCormick, CF

Martín Maldonado, C

First pitch is scheduled for 5:03 PDT.