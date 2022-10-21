Texas Rangers Hire Bruce Bochy as Next Manager

One of the Oakland Athletics’ biggest rivals has a new skipper leading the clubhouse.

According to a press release, the Texas Rangers have hired Bruce Bochy to be the team’s next manager.

The move comes just two months after the team fired manager Chris Woodward.

Woodward was hired by the Rangers in 2019 and spent four seasons at the helm, achieving a 211-278 record. Woodward never led the Rangers to a winning season during his tenure, and did not meet expectations this year even after the team spent millions of dollars signing former A’s infielder Marcus Semien and one-time World Series champion Corey Seager last offseason.

By bringing in Bochy, the Rangers are getting someone with a winning pedigree.

Bochy managed the San Diego Padres from 1995-06, leading them to a World Series berth in 1998 and winning four division titles. Bochy then moved up north to the Bay Area and managed the San Francisco Giants from 2007-19. During his tenure with the Giants, Bochy won three World Series from 2010-14 and a pair of division titles.

Bochy, 67, retired after the 2019 season and became the manager of the French national team, who failed to qualify for the 2023 World Baseball Classic.

Now, Bochy is back in the bigs on a three-year deal and he’ll be seeing a lot of the A’s in the coming season.