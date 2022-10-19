Elephant Rumblings: Vote for the A’s best players of 2022

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

The A’s 2022 season is officially over. It was pretty dismal overall: the team’s 60-102 record was the second-worst in Oakland A’s history.

But even a season such as this has its silver linings. Many of us get a lot of satisfaction from watching prospects vie for futures as everyday big leaguers. And no matter how bad the team may have been as a whole, much has been achieved on an individual level that merits recognition.

It is in this spirit that I am polling the AN community to determine the A’s best players in the following categories:

A’s MVP

A’s Cy Young

A’s Rookie of the Year

A’s Gold Glove

A’s Captain

Here’s how to vote: for each category, you may either nominate a player or ‘rec’ an existing nomination. Feel free to include the reasons for your nomination when you post it—perhaps you will sway a fellow community member to support your point of view! Please be careful not to make duplicate nominations. I won’t count them or any recs they receive!

So if you are the first person reading this, you can make five nominations in five separate comments. The next person can rec any nominations they agree with and/or post new comments to nominate other players. You can also comment on a nomination you agree or (respectfully) disagree with to try to shape fellow community members’ opinions or influence their votes, but of course every vote will count once cast!

To sum up the voting process: you vote by rec’ing the nominations of your choice, or by making a nomination yourself if you are sure nobody else has already done so. I will trust everyone to vote for just one player in each category. Make sense?

Winners will be announced beginning on Friday. Let the deliberations begin!

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Bring TK back in 2023!

Regardless of the score, every time I step on a baseball field, I empty the tank. To the die hard Oakland fans: We appreciated every ounce of support through this challenging year. Can’t wait to make more memories with you all❗️ pic.twitter.com/AiWbzD3lGd — Tony Kemp (@tonykemp) October 18, 2022

HBD Adam Oller!

Butler three-baggin’ it.

We’re in the post-postseason.

The anniversary of the earthquake is a stark reminder that we used to be midway through the World Series at this point. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) October 17, 2022

Bob and Sean in the NLCS!

I knew exactly who he was about to hug when I saw his face pic.twitter.com/tq7ZFPsraJ — Hal the Hot Dog Guy (@AsHotDog) October 16, 2022

Managers take note!

Short rest has its risks:



MLB Postseason

Starting Pitchers by Rest (since 1995)



4 Days Rest

307 GS, 164-143 Team Record

3.65 ERA, .237 BAA, 2.67 K/BB



3 Days Rest

119 GS, 48-71 Team Record

4.58 ERA, .263 BAA, 2.46 K/BB — James Smyth (@JamesSmyth621) October 18, 2022

