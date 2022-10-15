Elephant Rumblings: MLB sets 2022 qualifying offer

Happy weekend, Athletics Nation!

Based on the average of the top 125 player salaries, this year’s qualifying offer figure has been determined. Sitting at $19.65 million for any player who is offered it, the QO almost didn’t happen this year.

Part of the lockout negotiations tied the removal of the qualifying offer to the implementation of an international draft. In July MLBPA and MLB couldn’t agree on the draft by the deadline set in the CBA, so things fell back to the norm of the qualifying offer.

The nearly- 20 mil offered in 2022 will be the highest qualifying offer yet, rebounding after the 2021 figure fell to $18.4MM.

The only free agent from the A’s who would be eligible for the qualifying offer this year is Chad Pinder. And seeing as the Athletics are reticent to hit an eight-figure salary with any of their rostered players lately, don’t expect a QO to be tossed Chad’s way, just as the team didn’t extend one to Mark Canha after 2021.

The deadline for the qualifying offer is November 10, and all players who are tendered one have a 10 day period to respond.

