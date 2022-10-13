Elephant Rumblings: A’s 2022 hitting stat leaders

Good morning, Athletics Nation!

While we keep tabs on the Astros and Mariners battling in the ALDS along with the rest of the postseason, we can also look back on the A’s season-that-was. Even if it wasn’t a great year, we can still go over an overviews from the season.

Let’s dive into the A’s stat leaders of 2022, starting with:

The Hitters

Hits: Sean Murphy - 134, Tony Kemp - 117, Seth Brown - 115

Doubles: Sean Murphy - 37, Seth Brown - 26, Elvis Andrus - 24

Triples: Seth Brown - 3, Tied - Kemp, Murphy Neuse, Pache - 2

Home Runs: Seth Brown- 25, Sean Murphy - 18, Ramon Laureano - 13

Runs Batted In: Seth Brown - 73, Sean Murphy - 66, Tony Kemp - 46

Base on Balls: Sean Murphy - 56, Seth Brown - 51, Tony Kemp - 45

Stolen Bases: Seth Brown - 11, Tony Kemp - 11, Ramon Laureano - 11

Batting Average: Sean Murphy - .250, Tony Kemp - .235, Seth Brown - .230

OPS: Sean Murphy - .758, Seth Brown - .749, Tony Kemp - .641

bWAR: Sean Murphy - 3.5, Seth Brown - 1.7, Elvis Andus - 1.4

fWAR: Sean Murphy - 5.1, Seth Brown - 1.8, Elvis Andrus - 1.6

A’s Coverage

MLB News & Interest