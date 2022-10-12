Elephant Rumblings: Beane and Forst on A’s rebuild

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Melissa Lockard at The Athletic wrote that Billy Beane is optimistic about both his future in the organization as well as the prospects for a new ballpark in Oakland. Beane voiced his commitment to stay with the organization “until they don’t want me here.” He spoke at length on the stadium saga’s ups and down—I recommend checking it out if you have access to The Athletic.

Meanwhile, both Beane and A’s general manager David Forst conceded that the current rebuild will be a long haul. Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Beane views last offseason’s MLB lockout as having hampered the initial stage of the rebuild effort.

Beane stated that the budget for the A’s 2023 payroll is “still in discussion,” though Kawahara indicated that a significant increase is unlikely given the still-unresolved bid for a new stadium.

Forst recognized the progress of several players in 2022, such as Sean Murphy, Shea Langeliers, Nick Allen, JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, and Seth Brown. He nevertheless indicated that “we’ll take a look at everything on the roster,” suggesting that the makeup of the team will be fluid this winter.

Both executives praised rookie manager Mark Kotsay for taking the helm amidst such a high degree of roster churn.

Forst and Beane were also noncommittal about bringing back all of the team’s arbitration-eligible players as well as the A’s lone free agent, Chad Pinder.

On balance, I get the impression that 2023 will be a bridge year in which we should hope to see marked improvement over this season, but not a return to contention. If the A’s can play near .500 ball next year and a new stadium gets approved, I’ll be very happy indeed with the direction of the organization. How about you, AN? What moves would you attempt if you ran the front office?

A’s Coverage:

MLB News & Interest:

Best of Twitter:

Beane and Kotsay on Pinder.

Billy Beane and Mark Kotsay share what Chad Pinder meant to the A's and the possibility of bringing him back pic.twitter.com/0H56aoiSFX — A's on NBCS (@NBCSAthletics) October 10, 2022

Jesse Chavez is still kicking around!

The year is 2083. Baseball is played on Mars. Jesse Chavez comes into a DS game to clean up a starter's mess. — Melissa Lockard (@melissalockard) October 11, 2022

I know this one!

Hal’s list.

I live in SF, but if you are an Oakland voter who cares about Howard Terminal (or other good stuff) I have two endorsements (who are also endorsed by Mayor Schaaf):

For Mayor: @lorenmtaylor (first) and @ShengForOakland (second).

D4: @ForNenna (Nenna Joiner). — Hal the Hot Dog Guy (@AsHotDog) October 11, 2022

I’m with Casey!

I keep saying this. Get it done in Oakland and Tampa and then give me Las Vegas and Nashville expansions. Everyone wins. https://t.co/jpuGTdCfN8 — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) October 11, 2022

Roster moves.

A'S MOVES: LV OF Luis Barrera & IF Matt Davidson become free agents, IF V.Machin off paternity list, R.Laureano, C.Wiles, Z.Jackson, J.Payamps, S.Moll off A’s IL, Z.Logue, L.Medina, K.Smith, D.MacKinnon, C.Thomas, C.Stevenson added to A’s 40-man roster… https://t.co/joKXkzbDRy — Athletics Farm (@AthleticsFarm) October 11, 2022

Olson got the Braves back in it but they couldn’t quite complete the comeback.

MATTY-O doing everything he can. Unfortunately it wasn’t enough. Phil’s take game 1. pic.twitter.com/LxoYgSEQTe — Dallas Braden (@DALLASBRADEN209) October 11, 2022

Maton pulls a Luzardo.

Astros reliever Phil Maton said he punched a locker on Wednesday. He broke the fifth metacarpal bone in his hand. It eliminated him from contention for the postseason roster, and he won’t be able to pitch until next season. — Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) October 11, 2022

Garneau more.