Elephant Rumblings: Beane and Forst on A’s rebuild

MLB news roundup

By DanielTatomer
/ new

New York Yankees v Oakland Athletics Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images

Happy Wednesday, Athletics Nation!

Melissa Lockard at The Athletic wrote that Billy Beane is optimistic about both his future in the organization as well as the prospects for a new ballpark in Oakland. Beane voiced his commitment to stay with the organization “until they don’t want me here.” He spoke at length on the stadium saga’s ups and down—I recommend checking it out if you have access to The Athletic.

Meanwhile, both Beane and A’s general manager David Forst conceded that the current rebuild will be a long haul. Matt Kawahara at the San Francisco Chronicle reported that Beane views last offseason’s MLB lockout as having hampered the initial stage of the rebuild effort.

Beane stated that the budget for the A’s 2023 payroll is “still in discussion,” though Kawahara indicated that a significant increase is unlikely given the still-unresolved bid for a new stadium.

Forst recognized the progress of several players in 2022, such as Sean Murphy, Shea Langeliers, Nick Allen, JP Sears, Ken Waldichuk, and Seth Brown. He nevertheless indicated that “we’ll take a look at everything on the roster,” suggesting that the makeup of the team will be fluid this winter.

Both executives praised rookie manager Mark Kotsay for taking the helm amidst such a high degree of roster churn.

Forst and Beane were also noncommittal about bringing back all of the team’s arbitration-eligible players as well as the A’s lone free agent, Chad Pinder.

On balance, I get the impression that 2023 will be a bridge year in which we should hope to see marked improvement over this season, but not a return to contention. If the A’s can play near .500 ball next year and a new stadium gets approved, I’ll be very happy indeed with the direction of the organization. How about you, AN? What moves would you attempt if you ran the front office?

