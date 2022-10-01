Game Thread #158: A’s at Mariners

After losing on a walk-off home run last night in the first one, Oakland takes on the Mariners in the middle game of the series this afternoon.

It’ll be a matchup of recently-traded pitchers as lefty JP Sears is on the bump for the A’s while Seattle will be countering with deadline acquisition Luis Castillo. But first, right-hander Adam Oller will be opening the game for Oakland before giving way to Sears.

A’s lineup (away)

LF Tony Kemp (L) 3B Vimael Machin (L) C Sean Murphy (R) CF Seth Brown (L) 2B Jordan Diaz (R) RF Conner Capel (L) 1B Stephen Vogt (L) DH Shea Langeliers (R) SS Nick Allen (R)

RHP Adam Oller (opener)

(opener) LHP JP Sears

Mariners lineup (home)

SS Dylan Moore (R) LF Jesse Winker (L) 1B Carlos Santana (S) C Luis Torrens (R) CF Jarred Kelenic (L) RF Sam Haggerty (S) 2B Adam Frazier (L) 3B Abraham Toro (S) DH Brian O’Keefe (R)

RHP Luis Castillo

