Game Thread #158: A’s at Mariners

After losing on a walk-off home run last night in the first one, Oakland takes on the Mariners in the middle game of the series this afternoon.
It’ll be a matchup of recently-traded pitchers as lefty JP Sears is on the bump for the A’s while Seattle will be countering with deadline acquisition Luis Castillo. But first, right-hander Adam Oller will be opening the game for Oakland before giving way to Sears.
A’s lineup (away)
- LF Tony Kemp (L)
- 3B Vimael Machin (L)
- C Sean Murphy (R)
- CF Seth Brown (L)
- 2B Jordan Diaz (R)
- RF Conner Capel (L)
- 1B Stephen Vogt (L)
- DH Shea Langeliers (R)
- SS Nick Allen (R)
- RHP Adam Oller (opener)
- LHP JP Sears
Mariners lineup (home)
- SS Dylan Moore (R)
- LF Jesse Winker (L)
- 1B Carlos Santana (S)
- C Luis Torrens (R)
- CF Jarred Kelenic (L)
- RF Sam Haggerty (S)
- 2B Adam Frazier (L)
- 3B Abraham Toro (S)
- DH Brian O’Keefe (R)
- RHP Luis Castillo
How to watch/listen
- Date: Saturday, October 1
- Time: 1:10 p.m. PT
- TV: NBC Sports California
- Radio: 960 AM
- Streaming (listen): A’s Cast
