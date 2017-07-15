Game Thread #91: Athletics versus Indians

The A’s look to assure themselves a series victory with a win following their dominant performance last night. To do so, they are turning to Paul Blackburn, who has had two strong starts to begin his major league career. In two starts, Blackburn has only allowed one earned run, but at the same time has only struck out four batters in nearly fourteen innings pitched. His ability to induce weak contact is certainly commendable, but Blackburn needs to miss more bats or his hot start may come to a screeching halt.

The A’s lineup will be taken to the task against Indians’ ace Corey Kluber, who has been striking opposition out at a historic rate for Cleveland. Runs are near-certain to be at a premium, so it is up to the trusty ol’ defense to not give away any unnecessary runs.

Lineups are below. First pitch is at 6:05.