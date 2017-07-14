The MLB All-Star break is a good time for fans of last-place clubs to take a breather from the daily torture of watching their teams play. But the news cycle never stops, so if you sat out the rest of the week after Tuesday’s Midsummer Classic then here’s what you missed in the world of the Oakland A’s.

(Not including Sonny Gray trade news; click here for that.)

Triggs out for season

The team announced Friday that pitcher Andrew Triggs underwent surgery on the labrum in his left hip and will miss the rest of the season. The right-hander has been out since June 10, and although there’s no timetable for his return (link) he hopes to be throwing off the mound by next spring (via Susan Slusser, S.F. Chronicle).

Triggs, 2017 (12 starts): 4.27 ERA, 65⅓ ip, 50 Ks, 19 BB, 9 HR, 4.46 FIP

After converting from the bullpen to the rotation, Triggs got off to a hot start this year with a 2.12 ERA and 3.23 FIP through his first eight games. Whether because of his injury or simple regression, though, he quickly fell apart over his next four outings (9.64 ERA, 7.45 FIP), and that turned out to be the end of his campaign.

Other injury news

From around the disabled list:

RHP Kendall Graveman (shoulder) threw batting practice on Friday (via Slusser). He last pitched May 19.

(shoulder) threw batting practice on Friday (via Slusser). He last pitched May 19. From that same link, RHP Ryan Dull (knee) will throw on Saturday.

(knee) will throw on Saturday. SS Chad Pinder (hamstring) will run the bases on Saturday, which could be followed by a rehab assignment (via Slusser)

(hamstring) will run the bases on Saturday, which could be followed by a rehab assignment (via Slusser) RHP Chris Bassitt is “fully on board with coming back in relief for rest of this year” (via Slusser). The right-hander has made 10 total rehab outings between High-A Stockton and Triple-A Nashville in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and the last five for the Ports were each less than two innings apiece. Slusser says he’ll pitch again for the Sounds on Sunday, for three frames.

is “fully on board with coming back in relief for rest of this year” (via Slusser). The right-hander has made 10 total rehab outings between High-A Stockton and Triple-A Nashville in his recovery from Tommy John surgery, and the last five for the Ports were each less than two innings apiece. Slusser says he’ll pitch again for the Sounds on Sunday, for three frames. RHP Jharel Cotton (blister) will throw a bullpen on Sunday (via Joe Stiglich, NBCS). For the time being, the A’s have not yet determined when he will return. More details on the injury front from Slusser’s full writeup.

Lavarnway sticks around

Backup catcher Ryan Lavarnway cleared waivers and was outrighted back to Triple-A Nashville, the team announced Friday. The 29-year-old veteran was called up in early July when Josh Phegley went on paternity leave, went 0-for-2 in his only outing, and then was designated for assignment a few days later when Phegley returned. Now he’ll remain in the organization, ready for the next time the A’s need an emergency backstop.

Prospect watch: All-Star Renato Nunez

The Triple-A All-Star Game took place on Wednesday, and Renato Nunez took home MVP honors for the victorious Pacific Coast League. Nunez’s three-run homer in the 4th inning gave the PCL the lead for good, and they held on to win 6-4. Here’s the full box score. Nunez leads the 16-team PCL with 24 homers this year.

Some roster moves: OF Luis Barrera and IF Edwin Diaz up to High-A Stockton; IF Josh Vidales down to Single-A Beloit, and IF Jesus Lopez up to Beloit; OF Logan Farrar (36th-round pick) up to Low-A Vermont.

and IF up to High-A Stockton; IF down to Single-A Beloit, and IF up to Beloit; OF (36th-round pick) up to Low-A Vermont. RHP Norge Ruiz had his best outing yet for High-A Stockton on Thursday: 6 ip, 0 runs, 8 Ks, 2 BB, 7 hits, 90 pitches.

had his best outing yet for High-A Stockton on Thursday: 6 ip, 0 runs, 8 Ks, 2 BB, 7 hits, 90 pitches. The AZL Rookie League A’s turned a triple play on Wednesday!

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?? #AZL #Athletics turn a TRIPLE PLAY??!!



B3: #Padres Jeisson Rosario lines to 2B Brito, to SS Nick Allen to 1B Medina — Kim Contreras (@Cu_As) July 13, 2017

Ruff life

This happened at the Coliseum Friday.

If you’ve got any more links to share, then dump away in the comments!