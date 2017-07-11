Oakland Athletics All Star 1B Yonder Alonso went 2 for 2 with a pair of singles and a stolen base as the AL All Star Team defeated the NL 2-1 in 10 innings. The AL team took down the Midsummer Classic on a game winning HR from Seattle Mariner 2B Robinson Cano.

Yonder’s performance in his home town was an excellent showing for the breakout star. Alonso entered the game in the bottom of the 4th and had his first at bat in the top of the 6th. In his first AB, he blooped a base hit off Diamondbacks ace Zack Greinke. Yonder would be stranded in the inning.

Alonso’s 2nd AB came in the top of the 9th vs. Dodgers star closer Kenley Jansen. Yonder knocked another base hit. In a surprise move, he then stole 2nd base. The lead/jump on the play was quite large to say the least. Having closely observed Yonder’s foot speed over the years, it was clear guile (and a touch of defensive indifference) was the key. Unfortunately, Yonder was once again stranded by his teammates.

The AL team took the game in the 10th on the Cano solo shot off Cubs’ closer Wade Davis. Indians relief ace Andrew Miller locked down the bottom of the 10th to secure the save and the win for the AL. The all time series is now tied at 43-43-2. The AL has now won five straight to tie the series.

In a piece of history, Yonder became only the 2nd Athletic to ever have multiple hits and a stolen base in one All Star Game, joining GOAT Athletic Rickey Henderson, who completed the feat in 1982.

Yonder Alonso joins Rickey Henderson (1982) as the only @Athletics players with multiple hits & a stolen base in an ASG pic.twitter.com/0eAUUMC8m5 — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 12, 2017

Yonder’s awesome performance in front of scores of family and friends in his hometown Miami was clearly the story of the night for Oakland A’s fans. For a guy with his story it was another epic chapter in what has been a storybook season for the first time All Star.

Cheers to Yonder on making Athletics fans everywhere proud.