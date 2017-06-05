Game Thread #56: Athletics Versus Blue Jays

It's lefty v lefty in this series opener that has Sean Manaea taking the mound against opposing starting pitcher J.A. Happ. Happ has a true battle coming. Manaea has given up just three earned runs in 19 innings as part of his three-game winning streak. In addition to his dropping ERA (3.91), he's adding up the strikeouts with a season total now at 54. Happ, on the other hand, has just returned from the disabled list and in his return start he went just four innings, giving up 2 runs. He was on a limited pitch count of 81. (Note: Read my book review of "The Arm" and then read the book and that number 81 will make you laugh!)

The A's lineup reflects the bat battle that occurred this weekend against the Nationals with Ryon Healy in the DH spot as Stephen Vogt sits out and Josh Phegley squats behind the plate. Khris Davis enters this game with yet more home runs (17), an OPS of .822 so fear not his .226 batting average. Jed Lowrie leads the team with a batting average of .293 and an on base percentage of .360. With fewer games but also leading the pack is Yonder Alonso at .297.