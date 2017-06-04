Oakland A’s call up Matt Olson, demote Daniel Mengden

The Oakland Athletics have recalled first baseman-corner outfielder Matt Olson from to Triple-A Nashville and optioned starting pitcher Daniel Mengden back to the minors. The move strongly suggests Jesse Hahn’s next start will be back with the A’s off the disabled list.

Since Olson was demoted on April 27 after a brief turn in The Show, he has gone on a tear with the Nashville Sounds. Olson has hit .313/.395/.664 (170 wRC+) with 12 home runs in 147 plate appearances since that date.

Olson’s main competition with the major league club could be Matt Joyce and his spot in right field. Joyce’s production at the plate has improved over the last few weeks after a dreadful start, which would suggest that Olson is only up here to fill the roster spot soon to be taken by Jesse Hahn. With the summer trade season soon to start, however, Matt Olson’s freedom may soon be upon us.

Daniel Mengden had a tough time in his two starts with the A’s, allowing nine earned runs and four home runs in eight innings. He struck out three and walked three. Meanwhile, Hahn made a rehab start for High-A Stockton, with the following line: 5⅓ ip, 2 runs, 4 Ks, 1 BB, 1 HR.

This afternoon, the A’s face the Washington Nationals in the rubber match of their three-game series at the Coliseum, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05 p.m. Washington’s Tanner Roark will face Oakland’s Sonny Gray.