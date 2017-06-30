Game Thread #80: Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves

This team, am I right? One week they pull together a four-game sweep of the Yankees; the next they drop four straight to Houston. The next weekend they sweep the Chicago White Sox in Chicago and take the first one from Houston, but despite a near-endless supply of home runs, they can't overcome their own pitching, and drop the middle game, and the lifeless series finale to the Astros. That's where we sit: The A's are coming off a good week since I last saw you; they went 4-2 on the week, not bad for a whole lot of youngsters trying to navigate The Show.

Tonight will feature Sonny Gray as he tries to open the series on a high note; the A's don't often see the Braves, so it should be fun. Look for our old friend, Ron Washington!

Here are your lineups:

Today's Lineups ATLANTA BRAVES OAKLAND A'S Ender Inciarte - CF Matt Joyce - RF Brandon Phillips - 2B Matt Olson - 1B Nick Markakis - RF Jed Lowrie - 2B Matt Kemp - DH Khris Davis - DH Tyler Flowers - C Ryon Healy - 3B Danny Santana - LF Bruce Maxwell - C Johan Camargo - 3B Rajai Davis - LF Jace Peterson - 1B Jaycob Brugman - CF Dansby Swanson - SS Franklin Barreto - SS Mike Foltynewicz - RHP Sonny Gray - RHP

LET'S GO OAK-LAND!