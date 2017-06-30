Game Thread #80: Oakland Athletics vs. Atlanta Braves

This team, am I right? One week they pull together a four-game sweep of the Yankees; the next they drop four straight to Houston. The next weekend they sweep the Chicago White Sox in Chicago and take the first one from Houston, but despite a near-endless supply of home runs, they can't overcome their own pitching, and drop the middle game, and the lifeless series finale to the Astros. That's where we sit: The A's are coming off a good week since I last saw you; they went 4-2 on the week, not bad for a whole lot of youngsters trying to navigate The Show.
Tonight will feature Sonny Gray as he tries to open the series on a high note; the A's don't often see the Braves, so it should be fun. Look for our old friend, Ron Washington!
Here are your lineups:
Today's Lineups
|ATLANTA BRAVES
|OAKLAND A'S
|Ender Inciarte - CF
|Matt Joyce - RF
|Brandon Phillips - 2B
|Matt Olson - 1B
|Nick Markakis - RF
|Jed Lowrie - 2B
|Matt Kemp - DH
|Khris Davis - DH
|Tyler Flowers - C
|Ryon Healy - 3B
|Danny Santana - LF
|Bruce Maxwell - C
|Johan Camargo - 3B
|Rajai Davis - LF
|Jace Peterson - 1B
|Jaycob Brugman - CF
|Dansby Swanson - SS
|Franklin Barreto - SS
|Mike Foltynewicz - RHP
|Sonny Gray - RHP
LET'S GO OAK-LAND!
