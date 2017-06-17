Crazy Trade Ideas: Red Sox Edition

The draft is behind us, and now it's trade season. Everyone go grab your trade season advent calendars and nibble on that first sweet piece of milk chocolate, because it's officially starting to go down.

The 2017 A's are over. Sorry but it's true. I know the Brugman/Pinder/Chapman group is causing some optimism, but given how ugly the A's have been on the road this season, it's time to look to the future. The immediate future, that is.

The A's are saturated with major league ready talent around the infield, with Matt Chapman joining Chad Pinder and Matt Olson and Marcus Semien and, if he's interesting to you, Franklin Barreto. The issue is still the outfield, and center field in particular.

The biggest chip we have is Sonny Gray, of course. In addition to Gray, we have Jed Lowrie, Ryan Madson, Jesse Hahn, Yonder Alonso, and Khris Davis. I think there's one sensible blockbuster here, and it involves sending our right-handed, slugging LF to Boston. Sound familiar???

The Khris Davis/Yonder Alonso Decision

There has been a bit of speculation about Yonder Alonso as a trade chip, which makes sense because he is having a great season and will be a free agent at year's end. Khris Davis is not brought up as often, mainly due to the fact that he has more years of control remaining.

I WOULD SUBMIT TO YOU THE READER that these two situations are not as different as they appear. They can both be adequately replaced by two members of the current Nashville Sounds, and they will both cost roughly the same amount of money over the next few seasons.

Khris Davis is making $5M in his first year of arbitration, which is pretty good money. We can estimate that his next two years of arbitration will total about $25M total. His statistical doppelganger, Mark Trumbo, just got a 3-year, $37M contract as a free agent. Given the light market for one-trick ponies that we saw this past winter (two former home run champs got non-tendered and nearly ended up in Japan, in Chris Carter and Pedro Alvarez) we see that Davis at arbitration prices probably isn't the bargain that he should be. Arbitration numbers just haven't adjusted to market rates yet. They still rely heavily on "back of the baseball card" stats like home runs and RBIs. Things like UZR don't come in to play, and you know Davis's horrendous throwing arm is not a consideration.

Yonder Alonso has been one of the best hitters in the league this year, which I totally saw coming. That said, it's his first year of production and he is 30 years old. It's very possible that he's the new Edwin Encarnacion, and that he will sustain his performance for the foreseeable future. An extension for him is really tough to estimate, but I'm envisioning no more than 3 years, and no more than $15M per season. If you get him at 3/42, you're paying him very slightly more money per year than you'd be paying Khris Davis over the next few seasons.

The presence of two very good prospects at AAA is the final thing to consider here. Both Matt Olson and Renato Nunez are slugging the ball this season, and they both have experience at 1B and in a corner outfield spot. Olson hits lefty and Nunez hits righty. They are a perfect platoon that can be used to replace either Davis in LF or Alonso at 1B. I have Chapman and Healy set in stone at 3B and DH, respectively. Check out their numbers against opposite-handed pitching this year:

Renato Nunez vs LHP: .390/.500/.780 (50 PA sss caveat) Matt Olson vs RHP: .278/.380/.556

Nunez is out of options after this season, I believe, so creating a use for him is important.

So, do you replace Alonso or Davis, for the same amount of money, with the same two players? I'm choosing to swap out Davis.

I TOLD YOU IT WAS GONNA BE CRAZY

Hear me out. Which team is dead last in the American League in home runs? I'll give you a second.

....

........

.............

Can you believe it's the Boston Red Sox??? They have one player with double digit home runs this season, and that's Mookie Betts with 11. They're in need of a bona fide cleanup hitter. Additionally, they can afford to play a LF with a weak arm, on account of how shallow their outfield is in left due to the Green Monster. Isn't Khris Davis just the perfect fit for them?

BUT they have a full outfield, with Andrew Benintendi in LF, Jackie Bradley Jr. in CF, and Mookie Betts in RF. All three of them are capable of playing center, and it sure would be nice to have one of those guys in Oakland.

It'd sure be hard to pry one of those guys off a contending team, but it can be made worthwhile if everyone just calms down for a second and listens to me. See the trick is to include Sonny Gray here. If you include a controllable starting pitcher who would fill out the Red Sox rotation behind Chris Sale, David Price, Rick Porcello, and Drew Pomeranz, then you'd have something.

Also, the Red Sox have a horrible 3B situation. Dustin Pedroia has missed time due to injury at 2B. They could use a versatile infielder who can hit, which basically describes Jed Lowrie.

So I'm thinking Gray and Lowrie are a combined 5-win upgrade the rest of the season over Boston's current 5th starter and 3B situations, and Khris Davis is a lateral move in LF from Andrew Benintendi.

So that's how you market it. You give up three of your trade chips for one of the most promising young centerfielders in the game, at basically no short term cost to Boston.

The idea of trading Gray for a young centerfielder is popular, and there isn't a young centerfielder I would rather have than Benintendi. If acquiring him means giving up Davis and choosing to extend Alonso, that's more than fair.

Benintendi for Gray/Davis/Lowrie obviously isn't a totally even swap, so throwing in extra guys like Michael Chavis or (fingers crossed) Rafael Devers, along with the token pair of young arms that always seem to be included in these kinds of deals, would complete the package.

This is an idea I have been kicking around for a bit, but hey I was right about my crazy Cespedes-to-Boston trade a few years ago, why can't we do this one too?