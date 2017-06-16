Game Thread #67: Oakland Athletics vs. New York Yankees



Happy Friday, all, and welcome to another exciting night of A's baseball! I'd like to say that last night's game was incredible, and it was, but mostly because the game was brought to us by the letters "B" and "S", standing for Blown Save, something the A's did in every inning. They only won the game because they scored in their last at-bat, not leaving any room for the Yankees to hit again, but really, are we quibbling about wins? Especially exciting wins? We are not. Let's do it again tonight.

Tonight's game is a little earlier than usual; starting at 6:35PM, and will feature the red-hot Sean Manaea, winner of his last five starts. He will face off against the Yankees Luis Severino.

I'll be live at the game tomorrow night. I hope the A's will be going for three in a row.

Here are your lineups: NEW YORK YANKEES OAKLAND A'S Rob Refsnyder - LF Matt Joyce - RF Aaron Judge - RF Chad Pinder - SS Matt Holliday - DH Jed Lowrie - 2B Starlin Castro - 2B Khris Davis - LF Chris Carter - 1B Yonder Alonso - 1B Chase Headley - 3B Ryon Healy - DH Austin Romine - C Stephen Vogt - C Ronald Torreyes - SS Matt Chapman - 3B Mason Williams - CF Jaycob Brugman - CF Luis Severino - RHP Sean Manaea - LHP

LET'S GO OAK-LAND!