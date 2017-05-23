Are the A's Headed for A Roster Crunch?

This organization... might have some talent? With a number of players at AAA and in the majors showing surprising power, it's becoming difficult to forecast the 2018 Oakland A's.

It's starting to look like we could be headed for a roster crunch, not unlike the kind of issues the Cubs are having with players like Ian Happ and Jeimer Candelario. That's right, we're as good as the Cubs and don't let anyone argue with you on this.

So let's start with a quick rundown of players in the organization who are under contract for next season. (Note: we will be ignoring pitchers and catchers here. Pitchers are a completely separate part of the roster, and we all know what needs to be done at catcher [it involves Vogt and bears similarity to the end of Old Yeller].)

Here are our good players!

Yonder Alonso* Jed Lowrie Marcus Semien Chad Pinder Khris Davis Matt Joyce Ryon Healy Mark Canha Franklin Barreto Matt Chapman Matt Olson Renato Nunez** Joey Wendle Jaycob Brugman

*Not technically under contract for next year, but please extend him.

**Out of options after this season.

So to whittle that group down to 11 (plus 2 catchers) is a bit of a challenge. Let's get to solving it.

1. Alonso - he is really good and the team seems to like him, so let's keep him. 3/33?

2. Lowrie - he is under contract through the end of this year, and has a $6M team option next year with a $1M buyout. If he continues to produce like he has in 2017, that's a bargain. He is also the most obvious trade chip of the group.

3. Semien - currently on the DL, but he's a fairly established major leaguer at this point. Between him and Barreto, you let them split 2B and SS, in some order.

4. Pinder - more on him in a bit... Perhaps not good enough defensively to be a utility infielder, and too good offensively to be a bench piece. We should put him in center field.

5. Davis - another trade candidate, perhaps. Probably the most established hitter on our roster, with huge power to all fields, but an absolute noodle of an arm. An overcooked noodle, even. An overcooked, mushy piece of angel hair. Not even an al dente piece of linguine. Just such a bad arm.

6. Joyce - hasn't hit much so far, but he's got a decent track record and he's signed for an affordable $5.5M next season.

7. Healy - having a few struggles this year, but a good bet to be a solid DH going forward. A major defensive liability at both 3B and 1B, he's probably the A's DH of the future at this point.

8. Canha - another guy who is turning it around lately. Can handle 1B and RF in a platoon role, but is being badly miscast as a centerfielder on occasion.

9. Barreto - the most exciting prospect for A's fans, he's hitting well at AAA as a 21 year-old (albeit with a high strikeout rate). Destined to get a chance as either the starting SS or 2B for the A's as soon as this year.

10. Chapman - the second most exciting prospect at AAA, a plus-plus glove and massive raw power has him ticketed to be the 3B of the future.

11. Olson - he's on a complete tear at AAA and profiles as a power bat at either a corner outfield spot, or at 1B. But as we've established, Davis-Joyce-Alonso have those positions under control. He has an option next season, so perhaps it would be serendipitous if we could stash him as depth and use him in RF starting in 2019, after Joyce walks. It is a bit tough to leave him at AAA with the way he's producing, though.

12. Nunez - the only out of options player on the bubble, I would really like to find a way to retain him. He remains one of the A's biggest ever amateur signings, and he's got massive power. However, he has no defensive value (sub-Valencia at 3B, perhaps). He has largely the same profile that Mark Canha and Ryon Healy have, but he's never shown the plate discipline you'd like from an offense-oriented player. I still think there's a chance he's a Mark Trumbo/Khris Davis type of hitter. Plus, I imagine he would be hard to give away for the front office on an emotional level, after all the time and money they've spent developing him. Obviously, I don't work in the front office (OR DO I?), so I wouldn't know. But I know that kind of thing can become a consideration. They signed him at age 16, and he looks like he's going to be something at the highest level. His situation fascinates me.

13. Wendle - a personal favorite of mine, his LH bat would slot in nicely as a backup infielder behind the all-RH infield of Chapman/Semien/Barreto. He can't play SS, but you could shuffle Semien and Barreto at that spot. Maybe not a traditional utility guy, but he could have some value.

14. Brugman - he doesn't seem to have much more to prove in AAA. He had a nice season in 2016, and is riding an 11-game hitting streak right now after missing most of April with an injury. Could be a "tweener" outfielder, not enough range for CF and not enough bat for a corner. He does seem like he could be a classic 4th outfielder (think Ryan Sweeney), and he's the only guy on this list with experience in CF.

***

So those are the players. The big question is the same one it's been since Billy Burns fell back to Earth: Who plays CF? The possibility of a trade is always there (perhaps part of our SP surplus, like Cotton or Mengden, could convince the Reds to part with Billy Hamilton?), but using the above list of 14, the solution could be looking at us right now. Chad Pinder should be moved to CF. He's got a great arm, he seems to know how to hit, and he is athletic enough for it. Many centerfielders are converted short stops, like Hamilton and Adam Jones. Granted, those guys converted at an earlier point in their development, but Pinder is still only 25. There are an awful lot of talented players on our roster, but none of them are center fielders. The best way to alleviate the roster jam, and get Pinder's bat in the lineup, is to use him in CF.

Here's how we keep everyone:

The Outfield

Davis seems entrenched in LF, barring a trade. Pinder is the CF (fight me in the comments). Joyce is the RF. Brugman and Canha are bench/platoon pieces. Olson is at AAA waiting for a shot.

The Infield

Alonso sticks at 1B, Semien and Barreto split SS/2B, and Lowrie is the 3B. Nunez is a bench bat and Healy is the DH. Chapman and Wendle stick at AAA.

Here's the plan in Classic Rosterbation Format.

vs. RHP

Joyce RF

Healy DH

Alonso 1B

Davis LF

Lowrie 3B

Semien SS

Maxwell C

Pinder CF

Barreto 2B

Bench: Brugman, Canha, Nunez, Phegley

---------------

vs. LHP

Semien SS

Pinder CF

Alonso 1B

Davis LF

Healy DH

Canha RF

Phegley C

Nunez 3B

Barreto 2B

Bench: Joyce, Brugman, Lowrie, Maxwell

***

AAA depth in case of injury to Nunez, Healy, Davis, or Canha - Matt Chapman

AAA depth in case of injury to Brugman, Alonso, or Joyce - Matt Olson

AAA depth in case of injury to Semien, Lowrie, or Barreto - Joey Wendle

***

Sure, it might hurt to leave guys like Olson and Chapman in the minors, but the path clears up significantly in 2019. With the DL now just 10-days, we're seeing teams use it far more often, and that means AAA depth is more valuable than ever. Look at the Dodgers. That team is brimming with talent, and they shuttle guys back and forth between AAA and the majors all the time. Just because I'm advocating keeping an inferior player (Nunez over Chapman) for a bit, it does not mean that is a permanent solution. Keeping talent in the organization by prioritizing slightly inferior players with no options remaining can be a wise move, and we've seen the A's do it before.

Injuries happen. If you have the luxury of having any injury clear the way for a legitimate, major league prospect like Olson, Chapman, or Wendle, you're setting yourself up well for the 162 game grind.

There are other options (trading the vets, trading Nunez, etc.), but with a few tweaks, the A's could be set up for a good, young, deep roster in 2018.